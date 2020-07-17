E-M/N faces Rockets in home doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball fans watched a pair of close games Thursday night involving the Nationals and Syracuse.
Syracuse 4, E-M/N Juniors 2
Syracuse used late offense to edge E-M/N in the Junior Legion game. The Rockets scored twice in the fifth inning and broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth. The team prevented E-M/N from coming back in the last part of the game.
Jayden Widler produced two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Joe Kerns collected one RBI. Dalton Leefers led Syracuse’s offense with two hits and one RBI.
Ty Fox threw the first 5 1/3 innings for the Nationals and registered three strikeouts.
Syracuse 000 022 0 – 4 7 0
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 010 010 0 – 2 7 4
Syracuse 11, E-M/N Seniors 7
Syracuse rallied past Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with a seventh-inning outburst. The Rockets trailed 7-6 entering the final inning but did a large amount of damage in the frame. The team scored five times to finish with the winning 11-7 margin.
Jakob Boucher collected two hits for E-M/N and worked 4 1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out seven Rockets. Cameron Spiegel tossed 2 2/3 innings and fanned three batters.
The two E-M/N pitchers limited Syracuse to just five hits during the evening. The Rockets gained many of their scoring chances by taking advantage of eight E-M/N errors.
Grant Stubbendeck helped Syracuse with two hits and three RBI. Jake Gorton drove in three runs for the Rockets and Griffin Goering pocketed two RBI.
Syracuse 033 000 5 – 11 10 4
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 220 030 0 – 7 5 8
