E-M/N faces Rockets in home doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball fans watched a pair of close games Thursday night involving the Nationals and Syracuse.

Syracuse 4, E-M/N Juniors 2

Syracuse used late offense to edge E-M/N in the Junior Legion game. The Rockets scored twice in the fifth inning and broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth. The team prevented E-M/N from coming back in the last part of the game.

Jayden Widler produced two hits for Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Joe Kerns collected one RBI. Dalton Leefers led Syracuse’s offense with two hits and one RBI.

Ty Fox threw the first 5 1/3 innings for the Nationals and registered three strikeouts.

Syracuse 000 022 0 – 4 7 0

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 010 010 0 – 2 7 4

Syracuse 11, E-M/N Seniors 7