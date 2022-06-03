E-M/N Juniors face Auburn in home park

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes nearly overcame an eight-run deficit in front of their home fans Thursday night.

Auburn stopped the Nationals 12-7 in a Junior Legion baseball game at Nehawka Ballpark. The Bulldogs used an early scoring explosion to remain ahead in a matchup that featured 17 combined hits.

Auburn scored twice in the first inning and upped the gap to 7-0 in the next frame. The team increased the lead to 8-0 in the third before E-M/N crossed the plate with a solo run. The Nationals then sliced away most of the deficit with a five-run outburst in the fourth.

Ty Walker began the fourth-inning rally when he was struck by a pitch. He moved to third base on an error and fielder’s choice and later scored on an infield error. Riley Wilson drove in Keegan Meisinger with a RBI knock to center field, and Will Bauder brought in Jayden Widler from second base with a single. Wilson and Bauder made it 8-6 when they flew home on a two-run single by Sam Clements.

The Bulldogs regained control when they scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth. Wilson came home on a RBI double by Bauder in the bottom of the sixth, but Auburn was able to prevent any additional runs from going on the board.

Bauder guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s offense with three hits and three runs batted in. Clements added a pair of RBI for the Nationals. Mason Schultz led Auburn with two hits and three RBI, and Ozey Hurst tacked on two hits and two walks for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will play in the Valley Junior Legion Tournament this weekend. The team will play Ashland at 5:30 p.m. today, Tecumseh at 3 p.m. Saturday and Valley at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Auburn 251 022 – 12 10 3

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 501 – 7 7 5

