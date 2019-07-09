Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes closed out their regular season in winning style this week with three straight victories.
The Nationals defeated Waterloo/Valley, Malcolm and Adams in Junior Legion baseball contests. E-M/N improved to 18-8 and continued a strong ending to the summer. The team has won 10 of its past 11 games.
E-M/N 12, Waterloo/Valley 3
The Nationals changed a close ballgame into a runaway victory with an explosive inning Saturday. The team scored eight times in the sixth inning to create a mercy-rule situation.
Noah Willey generated two hits and three runs batted in and Owen Snipes and Jakob Boucher each had two hits. Tucker Oehlerking walked twice and drove in two runs, Kobe Gansemer produced two RBI and Austin Boucher drew a pair of walks.
Cameron Spiegel struck out eight Waterloo/Valley batters in 5 2/3 innings. He posted 19 first-pitch strikes in the game.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 011 028 – 12 11 1
Waterloo/Valley 101 100 – 3 7 1
E-M/N 4, Malcolm 1
E-M/N collected a road victory over Malcolm Sunday afternoon. The team scored twice in the first inning and doubled the gap to 4-0 in the fifth. The Clippers produced a solo run in the sixth inning but were unable to erase more of E-M/N’s lead.
Snipes delivered three hits and one RBI for the Nationals. Gansemer had one hit and one RBI and Spiegel posted one walk and one RBI. Austin and Jakob Boucher each added one walk for the team.
Gansemer dominated Malcolm during his complete game. He struck out 15 Clippers and surrendered just three hits in seven innings of work.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 020 0 – 4 4 3
Malcolm 000 001 0 – 1 3 1
E-M/N 13, Adams 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka stormed past Adams Monday night in Nehawka. The Nationals collected the game’s first 13 runs to ensure the victory. The team scored six times in the third inning and tacked on four runs in the fourth.
Ty Fox highlighted E-M/N’s evening with three hits and four RBI. Nate Lockman tallied two hits and two RBI, Snipes drove in two runs and Spiegel drew a pair of walks.
Levi Offner earned the victory on the mound for E-M/N. He struck out eight batters in five innings.
E-M/N will begin action in the Class B Area 1 Tournament July 12. The team will battle Hickman, Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Lutheran and Nebraska City in the event. All tournament games will take place at Hickman City Park.
District winners will travel to McCook for the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. State action will take place July 20-24.
Adams 000 01 – 1 3 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 126 4x – 13 9 1