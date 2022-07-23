E-M/N Seniors end season in district tournament

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes saw their Senior Legion baseball season come to a close this weekend in Yutan.

The Nationals traveled to Itan Park for the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament. Sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka battled third-seeded Yutan and second-seeded Oakland in less than 24 hours. E-M/N ended its summer campaign 5-15.

Yutan 9, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 6

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka faced the Chieftains Friday night in a high-scoring game. Yutan tried to take control of the contest by going up 5-1 after two innings, but the Nationals battled back to deadlock the score at 5-5 in the fourth.

E-M/N took a 6-5 lead in the top of the fifth before Yutan settled into a scoring groove. The Chieftains crossed home plate three times in the fifth and once in the sixth to win.

Jayden Widler guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka’s offense with three hits, one walk and one run batted in. Jaxson Spellman and Riley Wilson each registered two hits and Will Bauder drove in a pair of runs. Sam Clements and Joe Kerns each added one walk.

E-M/N 011 310 0 – 6 9 2

Yutan 410 031 x – 9 7 2

Oakland 12, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 4

The teams squared off early Saturday afternoon in hot conditions. Temperatures were in the mid-90s and the heat index was above 100 degrees during the game.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka struck first in the opening inning. Widler drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. He raced home when Clements drilled a double to the left-field fence.

Oakland took the lead in the bottom of the second after loading the bases with two outs. Connor Guill knocked a two-run double to center and Elliott Johnson scored on an error.

The Nationals chipped away at the deficit with a solo run in the third. Widler launched a leadoff double to center and came home when Spellman deposited a RBI single in center field.

Oakland scored four times in the bottom half of the inning on two errors and a two-run triple by Johnson. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka cut the gap to 7-3 in the next frame. Cade Hosier collected an infield single, stole second base and scored on Nate Lockman’s RBI single to center.

Oakland increased the gap to 10-3 in its half of the fourth. The Nationals scored their final run of the day in the top of the fifth. Levi Offner reached base on a fielder’s choice and moved ahead after Ty Fox and Hosier each drew walks. Kerns used his patience at the plate to collect a RBI walk.

The game ended in the fifth after Oakland scored a pair of runs. Guill and Grady Gatewood rocketed consecutive triples to center field, and Gunnar Ray finished the afternoon with a RBI single to right.

Clements delivered two singles for E-M/N and Widler had one double, one walk and two runs. Hosier tallied one single, one walk and one run, Spellman posted one single and one RBI and Fox drew two walks.

Tucker Oehlerking collected one sacrifice bunt and Lockman had one single, one walk and two RBI. Offner had one fielder’s choice and one run and Bauder drew one walk.

E-M/N 101 11 – 4 6 4

Oakland 034 32 – 12 12 1