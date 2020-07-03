E-M/N takes on Bluejays in baseball doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes had hoped to pick up a pair of road victories Thursday night.

Ashland prevented the Nationals from accomplishing that goal on the baseball diamond.

The Bluejays captured a Junior-Senior Legion doubleheader on their home field. The team posted a shutout victory in the Junior Legion game and squeaked by E-M/N in the Senior Legion matchup.

Ashland 13, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 0

Ashland used hot hitting to secure the evening’s first game. The team scored four times in the opening inning and put an eight-spot on the board in the next frame. Ashland ended the four-inning contest with eight hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 0 – 0 3 1

Ashland 481 x – 13 8 1

Ashland 3, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 1