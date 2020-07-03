You are the owner of this article.
E-M/N takes on Bluejays in baseball doubleheader
E-M/N takes on Bluejays in baseball doubleheader

Elmwood-Murdock Nehawka baseball

ASHLAND – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes had hoped to pick up a pair of road victories Thursday night.

Ashland prevented the Nationals from accomplishing that goal on the baseball diamond.

The Bluejays captured a Junior-Senior Legion doubleheader on their home field. The team posted a shutout victory in the Junior Legion game and squeaked by E-M/N in the Senior Legion matchup.

Ashland 13, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Juniors 0

Ashland used hot hitting to secure the evening’s first game. The team scored four times in the opening inning and put an eight-spot on the board in the next frame. Ashland ended the four-inning contest with eight hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka    000 0 –  0 3 1

Ashland                                       481 x – 13 8 1

Ashland 3, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 1

The Senior Legion game featured solid pitching from both sides. Ashland starter Luke Ballard struck out 12 Nationals in five innings and closer Nick Carroll posted two strikeouts in two innings. E-M/N's Kobe Gansemer limited Ashland to four hits and registered five strikeouts in his complete game.

Ashland notched solo runs in each of the first three innings. Ballard had a pair of RBI plate appearances and Carroll drove in one run. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka crossed the plate once in the fourth inning.

Cameron Spiegel guided E-M/N’s offense with two hits.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka    000 100 0 – 1 4 2

Ashland                                       111 000 x – 3 4 3

