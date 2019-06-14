ASHLAND – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka baseball players traveled to Ashland Wednesday night for a pair of matchups with the Bluejays.
Ashland Juniors 15, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 3
The E-M/N Juniors tried to dig themselves out of an early eight-run deficit in the first game. The team made the margin 8-3 in the top of the second and held Ashland scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
The Bluejays created the winning outcome with their work in the next two innings. Ashland scored three times in the third and tacked on four runs in the fourth. The team finished the game with nine hits.
Grant Buller and Caleb Washburn each had two hits for Ashland and Levi Kennedy drove in three runs. Ashland pitcher Caleb Juedes limited the Nationals to three hits.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 030 00 – 3 3 1
Ashland 803 4x – 15 9 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Seniors 11, Ashland 8
E-M/N won the Senior Legion side of the doubleheader with a late flurry of runs. The Nationals fell behind 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth but soared on top after that. E-M/N posted two runs in the fourth and scored four times in the sixth to win.
Tommy Eggert poured in two hits, two walks and two RBI for the Nationals. Noah Willey generated two hits and three RBI, Lane Fox contributed two hits and Carter Bornemeier drew a pair of walks.
Willey struck out three Bluejays in 3 2/3 innings and Jared Drake registered three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. They threw first-pitch strikes to 21 batters.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 122 024 0 – 11 10 4
Ashland 103 202 0 – 8 9 2