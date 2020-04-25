E-M, WWHS to join forces for girls golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course will be the home site for girls golfers from two Cass County schools this fall.

Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will sponsor a co-op program for girls golf for the first time in 2020. Students will compete under the Elmwood-Murdock name, mascot, colors and schedule. They will hold practices and home tournaments at Grandpa’s Woods.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was looking forward to having more athletes on the squad. Elmwood-Murdock was unable to score points on a team basis in each of the past two seasons because of low numbers. That could potentially change with the addition of Weeping Water students.

“It will certainly help our program to have a larger pool of girls from which we can find golfers,” Backemeyer said. “Hopefully we will be able to have enough golfers for a full team on a consistent basis.”

School board members from both schools approved the girls golf co-op at their April meetings. They also recently approved a co-op agreement between the schools for cross country. Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman said both districts were optimistic about the potential benefits for both co-ops.