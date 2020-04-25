E-M, WWHS to join forces for girls golf

MURDOCK – Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course will be the home site for girls golfers from two Cass County schools this fall.
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will sponsor a co-op program for girls golf for the first time in 2020. Students will compete under the Elmwood-Murdock name, mascot, colors and schedule. They will hold practices and home tournaments at Grandpa’s Woods.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was looking forward to having more athletes on the squad. Elmwood-Murdock was unable to score points on a team basis in each of the past two seasons because of low numbers. That could potentially change with the addition of Weeping Water students.
“It will certainly help our program to have a larger pool of girls from which we can find golfers,” Backemeyer said. “Hopefully we will be able to have enough golfers for a full team on a consistent basis.”
School board members from both schools approved the girls golf co-op at their April meetings. They also recently approved a co-op agreement between the schools for cross country. Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman said both districts were optimistic about the potential benefits for both co-ops.
“Cross country and girls golf will provide a good test run for a co-op between Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock,” Reiman said. “If this goes well, perhaps there could be other ways that we can work together for the betterment of both schools.”
Backemeyer will remain head coach of the co-op program. Weeping Water will be responsible for transporting its athletes to and from either Grandpa’s Woods or Elmwood-Murdock High School for practices, duals and tournaments.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Rylee Hogue and Elly West both golfed for the Knights at districts last season. Hogue will be a senior this fall and West will be a sophomore. Weeping Water did not have a girls golf program in 2019.
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water athletes will be able to begin practicing together Aug. 10. Girls golf programs across the state can begin playing in duals and tournaments on Aug. 20.
