Eggert earns prestigious Optimist Club award

PLATTSMOUTH – Rich Eggert has helped hundreds of students for the past 35 years with his home-run abilities as a youth baseball coach.
He was honored for his dedication to area students this past week with a prestigious community award.
Plattsmouth Optimist Club members recognized Eggert with the organization’s 2020 Friend of Youth Award. Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach Bob Dzuris, who is also a Plattsmouth Optimist Club member, presented Eggert with a commemorative award plaque.
Plattsmouth Optimist Club representative Dan Wehrbein said members were impressed with Eggert’s many years of dedication to youth activities. Eggert helped coach two Plattsmouth American Legion baseball teams in state championship games. The program finished second in the Senior Legion state tournament in 1983 and won the Class B state title in 1984.
Eggert continued coaching at many youth levels before the coronavirus pandemic changed his outlet for serving this summer. Eggert volunteered to become an announcer for Plattsmouth baseball game broadcasts. Wehrbein said this gave many people an opportunity to watch baseball while remaining safe during the pandemic.
“When the virus restricted the ability of family members to attend American Legion junior and senior baseball games this summer, Rich stepped up and offered to visually broadcast those games, both home and away,” Wehrbein said. “This was for the benefit of those who otherwise could not have watched their ‘Boys of Summer.’ His knowledge and understanding of the game and his ability to transfer that to the audience is truly amazing.”
Eggert continued those broadcasting duties this fall. He and wife Leigh Ann volunteered to travel to all home and away football games during the season. He called action during a campaign that saw Plattsmouth advance to the Class B semifinals for the first time since 1979.
“When the baseball season was over and football season started, the virus was still here,” Wehrbein said. “Rich decided to be the voice with live video for all the PHS football games. His donation of untold hours of personal time, talent and equipment is the reason the Plattsmouth Optimist Club has selected him for this award.”
Plattsmouth Optimist Club members provide awards to local residents each year in recognition of their outstanding community service. This includes service opportunities to either youth or general members of the public.
