Eggert earns prestigious Optimist Club award

PLATTSMOUTH – Rich Eggert has helped hundreds of students for the past 35 years with his home-run abilities as a youth baseball coach.

He was honored for his dedication to area students this past week with a prestigious community award.

Plattsmouth Optimist Club members recognized Eggert with the organization’s 2020 Friend of Youth Award. Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach Bob Dzuris, who is also a Plattsmouth Optimist Club member, presented Eggert with a commemorative award plaque.

Plattsmouth Optimist Club representative Dan Wehrbein said members were impressed with Eggert’s many years of dedication to youth activities. Eggert helped coach two Plattsmouth American Legion baseball teams in state championship games. The program finished second in the Senior Legion state tournament in 1983 and won the Class B state title in 1984.

Eggert continued coaching at many youth levels before the coronavirus pandemic changed his outlet for serving this summer. Eggert volunteered to become an announcer for Plattsmouth baseball game broadcasts. Wehrbein said this gave many people an opportunity to watch baseball while remaining safe during the pandemic.