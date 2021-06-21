Eggert earns spot on WSC baseball team

PLATTSMOUTH – Adam Eggert has led Plattsmouth’s baseball team to prosperous results with valuable work all across the diamond.

He will showcase his wealth of baseball talent in a Wayne State College uniform next season.

Eggert signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon to play for the Wildcats. The NCAA Division II program is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

WSC coaches reached out to Eggert after learning about his skills at the plate and in the field. That jumpstarted a conversation that led to a campus trip to northeast Nebraska. Wayne State alum C.J. Neumann, who is currently an assistant coach for the Plattsmouth American Legion baseball program, boosted Eggert’s confidence when he gave an enthusiastic endorsement of the school.

“Wayne State expressed an interest in having me play baseball for them, so I became interested in the school,” Eggert said. “I loved the campus and small-town atmosphere after visiting earlier in the spring. It is somewhat close to home which makes it easy to come back on weekends if needed.”