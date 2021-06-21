Eggert earns spot on WSC baseball team

PLATTSMOUTH – Adam Eggert has led Plattsmouth’s baseball team to prosperous results with valuable work all across the diamond.
He will showcase his wealth of baseball talent in a Wayne State College uniform next season.
Eggert signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon to play for the Wildcats. The NCAA Division II program is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
WSC coaches reached out to Eggert after learning about his skills at the plate and in the field. That jumpstarted a conversation that led to a campus trip to northeast Nebraska. Wayne State alum C.J. Neumann, who is currently an assistant coach for the Plattsmouth American Legion baseball program, boosted Eggert’s confidence when he gave an enthusiastic endorsement of the school.
“Wayne State expressed an interest in having me play baseball for them, so I became interested in the school,” Eggert said. “I loved the campus and small-town atmosphere after visiting earlier in the spring. It is somewhat close to home which makes it easy to come back on weekends if needed.”
Eggert said friendships and figuring out strategy were two of his favorite parts of the game. His role as a pitcher requires him to study the best ways to get batters out, and his spot in the lineup means decoding how opposing hurlers are trying to keep him off the basepaths.
“Baseball is as much mental as it is physical and I love the mental aspect of the game,” Eggert said. “I also really enjoy getting to be with my friends while playing the game I love the most.”
Eggert compiled a top portfolio of achievements for Plattsmouth this past spring. He went 5-2 on the mound and posted a 0.51 earned run average. He surrendered just three earned runs the entire season and had a 72-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Eggert helped the team defensively in center field on days when he was not pitching. He caught 37 baseballs in the air and registered 23 defensive assists.
Eggert also highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with a .500 batting average. He went 37-of-74 at the plate with 23 singles, nine doubles and five triples. He drew ten walks, drove in 25 runs and touched home plate 29 times.
His work on the baseball diamond helped Eggert earn the Plattsmouth Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award in May. He used his quickness and agility to guide the Blue Devils to the Class B football semifinals. He then posted 103 points, 43 rebounds and 30 assists as a member of the varsity basketball team’s regular rotation.
Eggert collected many academic achievements in his PHS career as well. He earned the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and was recognized as an honor graduate at Plattsmouth’s commencement ceremony. Students had to achieve cumulative grade point averages of 3.50-3.99 to be eligible for academic recognition.
Eggert will be majoring in business administration at Wayne State. He said he is looking forward to investing his time and talent into the school’s baseball program.
“It’s an honor to be able to play college ball, and I’m really excited for the opportunity to represent our community as a baseball player at Wayne State,” Eggert said. “I want to continue my baseball career and see just how far I can go with this opportunity.”