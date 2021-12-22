Elmwood-Murdock athletes enjoy success in area games

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys basketball players entered the Christmas break with plenty of good cheer after winning four games.

The Knights played a home doubleheader against Syracuse on Saturday and traveled to Falls City on Tuesday. Elmwood-Murdock picked up victories in all four matchups on the court.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 44, Syracuse 22

The Knights dominated a game that featured two of the area’s top teams. Syracuse (5-2) had won four games by double digits earlier in the month and had scored 50 or more points in each of those victories. Elmwood-Murdock was undefeated and had won three times by double figures.

Elmwood-Murdock stayed in a winning frame of mind with a big second half. Lexi Bacon, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm and Brenna Schmidt all scored in the stanza to help E-M go ahead 33-16. The team added 11 points in the final eight minutes to ice the victory.

Bacon helped the Knights with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals, four pass deflections and one block. She went 4-of-5 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Bailey Frahm delivered five points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds, two pass deflections and one block. Laney Frahm contributed nine points, three boards, three steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Tatum Backemeyer pocketed seven points, two assists and two pass deflections.

Sela Rikli hauled in four rebounds and Brenna Schmidt finished with eight points, three rebounds and one pass deflection. Ella Zierott tallied two points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Jordan Vogler came down with three rebounds.

Cassidy Callaway and Madie Justesen each posted one rebound. Claire Ernst and Jacie Fleischman both helped the team defensively in the game.

Syracuse 7 5 4 6 – 22

Elmwood-Murdock 8 11 14 11 – 44

Elmwood-Murdock (44)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 2-8 1-3 5, Zierott 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon 4-5 4-5 13, Schmidt 4-9 0-0 8, Backemeyer 3-5 0-0 7, L. Frahm 4-9 0-0 9, Ernst 0-1 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-2 0-0 0, Justesen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 5-8 44.

Syracuse (22)

L. Moss 3-7 0-0 7, Cast 0-3 0-0 0, Bures 2-4 2-2 7, K. Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Vollertsen 3-13 0-0 6, C. Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Sisco 0-4 2-2 2, Brammier 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-36 4-4 22.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 42, Syracuse 34

Elmwood-Murdock took down the Rockets with a burst of offense in the fourth quarter. E-M outscored Syracuse 16-5 in the last eight minutes to win.

The teams played a close game throughout the first three quarters. Neither side held a large lead until E-M began to pull away in the final stretch. The team held Syracuse (2-5) to its second-lowest scoring total of the season.

Individual statistics from the game were not available.

Syracuse 8 12 9 5 – 34

Elmwood-Murdock 13 5 8 16 – 42

Elmwood-Murdock girls 55, Falls City 28

The Knights overwhelmed the Tigers in the first eight minutes. Elmwood-Murdock sprinted out to a 26-5 lead in the first quarter. E-M (7-0) pocketed ten field goals and five free throws in the opening stanza.

The team continued to build the lead in the next three quarters. Laney Frahm, Backemeyer, Vogler and Schmidt made baskets in the second period, and Rikli, Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Bailey Frahm enjoyed scoring success in the third quarter. Vogler, Backemeyer, Bacon and Bailey Frahm produced points in the final segment.

Falls City (3-3) had surpassed 40 points three times earlier this season, but the Knights handcuffed the FCHS offense throughout the game. Madi Jones led the Tigers with 14 points.

Backemeyer delivered 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections for the Knights. Bailey Frahm generated seven points, five assists, four steals, four rebounds and two pass deflections, and Schmidt pocketed six points, 11 rebounds and one block.

Rikli ended the game with five points, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Bacon notched 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection, and Zierott finished with two points, two assists, two steals, one board and two pass deflections.

Laney Frahm helped the team with five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Vogler poured in six points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection, and Justesen contributed one assist and one steal. Ernst, Callaway and Fleischman each saw playing time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock played disciplined defense against Falls City. The team committed just four fouls in the game. Falls City went 0-for-4 from the line.

Elmwood-Murdock 26 10 9 10 – 55

Falls City 5 6 7 10 – 28

Elmwood-Murdock (55)

Rikli 2-3 0-0 5, B. Frahm 3-4 0-0 7, Zierott 1-4 0-0 2, Bacon 4-8 3-3 11, Schmidt 3-4 0-2 6, Backemeyer 4-8 4-4 13, L. Frahm 2-6 0-0 5, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 2-3 2-3 6, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 9-12 55.

Falls City (28)

Jones 14, A. Armbruster 5, Scholl 6, Kirkendall 3, McNeely 0, Nolte 0, Poppe 0, I. Armbruster 0.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 43, Falls City 21

Elmwood-Murdock began to wear down Falls City (0-5) in the second quarter. The Knights (2-4) turned their 8-7 lead into 23-8 by the break. Elmwood-Murdock built the gap to 38-12 late in the third quarter and ended up with the 22-point margin.

Both Elmwood-Murdock teams will continue their seasons at the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Holiday Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The E-M girls will face Omaha Concordia in the first round at 1 p.m. The E-M boys are scheduled to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round at 2:30 p.m.

