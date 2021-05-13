Elmwood-Murdock athletes win medals at district meet

OSCEOLA – Elmwood-Murdock track and field athletes showcased wide smiles Wednesday night after securing successful results at the district meet.

The Knights traveled to Osceola for the District D-2 Meet. The Elmwood-Murdock girls earned a runner-up plaque with 99 points and the E-M boys placed third with 77 points. Athletes from 11 schools competed in both girls and boys events.

There were nine district meets across Nebraska on Wednesday. Winners of the first two places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at state.

The nine district champions in each relay event automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next seven fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay teams at state.

Winners of the first two places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.