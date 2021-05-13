Elmwood-Murdock athletes win medals at district meet

OSCEOLA – Elmwood-Murdock track and field athletes showcased wide smiles Wednesday night after securing successful results at the district meet.
The Knights traveled to Osceola for the District D-2 Meet. The Elmwood-Murdock girls earned a runner-up plaque with 99 points and the E-M boys placed third with 77 points. Athletes from 11 schools competed in both girls and boys events.
There were nine district meets across Nebraska on Wednesday. Winners of the first two places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at state.
The nine district champions in each relay event automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next seven fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay teams at state.
Winners of the first two places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.
Winners of the first two places in pole vault and high jump automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who met the additional qualifier marks of 4-11 in the girls high jump and 6-0 in the boys high jump also made it to state.
Two E-M relay teams earned state tickets with district titles. Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm and Bri Ross won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:21.79. The Knights defeated McCool Junction by 2.24 seconds for the championship.
Bailey Frahm, Backemeyer, Ella Zierott and Laney Frahm then dominated the competition in the 3,200 relay. The quartet won the race in 10:29.85. Cedar Bluffs placed second in 11:07.10.
Laney Frahm captured a state ticket with a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (49.01 seconds), and Rikli qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles. She finished second in the race in 17.13. Bailey Frahm earned a silver medal in the 800 meters (2:32.60), and Abby Petersen qualified for state in the discus with a second-place toss of 95-3.
Zierott finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:36.38. She learned Thursday that she had become an additional state qualifier in the race. Her time gained her a spot in the field at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Cade Hosier helped the Elmwood-Murdock boys with state-qualifying efforts in four events. He won the triple jump with the best distance in school history (44-0 1/2). Hosier added silver medals in the 100 meters (11.24), 200 meters (23.28) and long jump (21-2 1/2).
Riley Wilson earned state tickets for the Knights with a pair of championships. He dominated the 110-meter hurdles race in 16.72 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles title in 44.48. Wilson won the 110 event by 1.35 seconds.
Class D state events will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20. Girls pole vault, shot put and triple jump and boys high jump, discus and long jump will begin at 9 a.m. May 19. Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude with the 200-meter preliminaries at 1:20 p.m.
Girls high jump, discus and long jump and boys pole vault, shot put and triple jump will begin at 9 a.m. May 20. Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude with the 1,600-meter relay at 12:45 p.m.
Girls Team Results
McCool Junction 100, Elmwood-Murdock 99, East Butler 85, Osceola 81, Cedar Bluffs 49, Mead 34, High Plains Community 29, Omaha Christian Academy 24, Nebraska Lutheran 24, Hampton 2, Parkview Christian 0
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400 – Bri Ross, 1:05.22 (3rd)
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:32.60 (2nd, state qualifier), Ella Zierott, 2:36.38 (3rd, state qualifier)
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 17.13 (2nd, state qualifier), Laney Frahm, 17.60 (4th), Jordan Vogler, 17.79 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 49.01 (1st, state qualifier), Sela Rikli, 51.40 (3rd), Maycee Platt, 52.70 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler), 54.13 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm, Bri Ross), 4:21.79 (1st, state qualifiers)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm), 10:29.85 (1st)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-9 (5th), Maycee Platt, 4-7 (6th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 14-9 1/2 (4th)
Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler, 30-11 1/2 (5th)
Shot Put – Abby Petersen, 30-1 3/4 (4th)
Discus – Abby Petersen, 95-3 (2nd, state qualifier)
Boys Team Results
Osceola 152, McCool Junction 126, Elmwood-Murdock 77, Parkview Christian 45, East Butler 40, High Plains Community 25, Omaha Christian Academy 18, Mead 18, Cedar Bluffs 12, Nebraska Lutheran 9, Hampton 5
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.24 (2nd, state qualifier)
200 – Cade Hosier, 23.28 (2nd, state qualifier)
800 – Collin Rice, 2:17.14 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 16.72 (1st, state qualifier)
300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 44.48 (1st, state qualifier)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 48.80 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Tucker Oehlerking, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice), 4:08.18 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Braden Mommens, Rylan Kastens, Tucker Oehlerking), 9:46.71 (2nd)
High Jump – Reid Fletcher, 5-4 (6th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 21-2 1/2 (2nd, state qualifier), Braden Mommens, 19-6 (4th), Collin Rice, 19-1 1/2 (5th)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 44-0 1/2 (1st, state qualifier), Braden Mommens, 38-0 1/4 (6th)