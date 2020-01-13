MURDOCK – Oakland-Craig used its size and strength to stop the Elmwood-Murdock boys in a basketball matchup Saturday afternoon.
OCHS defeated the Knights 56-30 in E-M’s gym. Oakland-Craig, ranked fifth in Class C-2, increased its winning streak to 12 games and improved to 12-2. Elmwood-Murdock fell to 2-8.
Oakland-Craig took advantage of several steals to go up 8-3 in the first three minutes. Colton Thomsen, Gunnar Ray and Blake Johnson scored for the squad during the stretch. The team’s defense limited Elmwood-Murdock to five free throws in the first quarter.
Elmwood-Murdock cut into a 17-5 deficit when Noah Willey sank a driving shot early in the second period. E-M entered halftime with additional momentum after shaving the deficit to 21-15.
Oakland-Craig regained control in the second half with solid shooting. The team went on a 35-15 run in the final two quarters. Thomsen finished with 20 points, Ray had 13 points and Ian Lundquist contributed ten points in the victory.
Willey guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 15 points. Tyler Marlatt posted five points, Noah Jones had three points and Jared Drake, Nate Rust and Noah Arent each had two points. Reid Fletcher chipped in one point for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock held Oakland-Craig to one of its lowest point totals of the season. OCHS had reached the 70-point mark in six previous games and had scored 91 points against Madison.
The Knights will resume their homestand this week. The team will host Lincoln Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Conestoga at 7 p.m. Friday.
Oakland-Craig 15 6 16 19 – 56
Elmwood-Murdock 5 10 7 8 – 30
Oakland-Craig (56)
Ray 13, Co. Thomsen 20, Johnson 2, Thiele 0, Seagren 5, Nelson 3, Lundquist 10, Bryan 0, Ca. Thomsen 3, Harney 2.
Elmwood-Murdock (30)
Fletcher 1, Arent 2, Willey 15, Spohr 0, Marlatt 5, Drake 2, Jones 3, Rust 2.