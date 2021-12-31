Elmwood-Murdock boys claim third place at holiday tournament

OMAHA – The Elmwood-Murdock boys made progress on the basketball court this week during a pair of games at the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Holiday Invite.

The Knights captured third place in the tournament. Elmwood-Murdock (3-5) battled Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round and scored a season-best point total in a victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40

The Knights began the tournament Tuesday against the Raiders. LV/SS (4-4) set the tone for the game with a 20-5 run in the first quarter. Elmwood-Murdock cut into the deficit in the second and third quarters before the Raiders sealed it with free throws in the final period.

Aaron Fitzke led LV/SS with 24 points. Kolton Kriete added 12 points and Kayl Francis had 11.

Reid Fletcher (15 points), Nate Rust (12) and Henry Coleman (10) scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Rust and Fletcher each sank three treys in the game and Coleman registered points in all four quarters.

Tyson Mans added three points for the team. Sam Clements, Jeston Junker, Easton Miller, Rylan Kastens, Riley Wilson and Braden Mommens saw court time in the game.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 20 13 11 13 – 57

Elmwood-Murdock 5 14 14 7 – 40

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (57)

Francis 11, Kriete 12, Meyer 2, Fitzke 24, Hartman 0, Robley 3, Licht 0, vonSeggern 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (40)

Rust 12, Coleman 10, Wilson 0, Mommens 0, Fletcher 15, Mans 3, Clements 0, Kastens 0, Miller 0, Junker 0

Elmwood-Murdock 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28

Elmwood-Murdock dominated the Raiders (1-6) in Wednesday’s third-place game. The team opened up a 35-7 halftime lead with 23 points in the second quarter. The Knights finished the contest with ten 3-pointers.

Elmwood-Murdock limited Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s offense with disciplined defense. E-M committed just seven fouls in the game.

Senior Ian Jenkins led the Raiders with 22 points. He scored all three of the team’s baskets in the first half and produced all 12 points in the third quarter.

Rust sank five 3-pointers and finished the day with 15 points. Coleman and Fletcher each collected 11 points, Wilson scored eight points and Mans generated seven points.

Mommens posted five points, Kastens had three points, Miller scored two points and Clements registered one point. Junker gave the team defensive help during the game.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a 7:30 p.m. game at Falls City Sacred Heart. The Knights will return home on Thursday, Jan. 6, for a 7:30 p.m. game with Weeping Water.

Elmwood-Murdock 12 23 14 14 – 63

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 5 2 12 9 – 28

Elmwood-Murdock (63)

Rust 15, Coleman 11, Wilson 8, Fletcher 11, Mans 7, Mommens 5, Kastens 3, Clements 1, Miller 2, Junker 0.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot (28)

Brown 3, Jenkins 22, C. Schinzel 0, Dudley 0, Lim 3, M. Schinzel 0, Xuan 0.

