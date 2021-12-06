Elmwood-Murdock boys compete in NCL Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Effort for all 32 minutes nearly led to a tournament victory for the Elmwood-Murdock boys on Friday night.

Nebraska City Lourdes stopped the Knights 40-27 in the third-place game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite. Elmwood-Murdock slowed down a veteran NCL team throughout the first half with hustle plays on defense. Nebraska City Lourdes pulled ahead of the Knights after the break with several jumpers and fast-break layups.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor felt the Knights established a firm foundation for upcoming games with their work habits on the court. Elmwood-Murdock played perennial power Yutan in the opening round of the tournament and faced a Nebraska City Lourdes team that had four seniors in the starting lineup.

“We knew coming in that we were going to have a challenging two games no matter who we played, because all of the teams in the tournament are good,” Pryor said. “Yutan finished runner-up at state last year and Lourdes was just four quarters away from getting to state, so these are two pretty solid programs.

“I think our guys did a good job of competing hard. The effort is certainly there, and that’s something that’s a real positive for us. That’s something that is going to be a foundation for our team as we move forward in the season.”

The schools engaged in a defensive battle throughout the first half. The game was knotted at 5-5 after one quarter and NCL led 13-12 at intermission. A 3-pointer from Nate Rust and a jumper in the lane from Henry Coleman trimmed the gap to one point at the break.

Nebraska City Lourdes extended the lead to 20-13 within the first three minutes of the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Reid Fletcher kept the Knights within 24-19 in the third period, and Fletcher’s four-point play with 4:18 left in the game made it 33-25.

Nebraska City Lourdes relied on defense to seal the victory. The team limited the Knights to two free throws in the final stretch.

Fletcher guided Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points and eight rebounds. Coleman posted ten points, four rebounds and two steals, Rust pocketed three points and four boards and Riley Wilson had two assists and one rebound.

Braden Mommens scored two points, Tyson Mans had one rebound and one assist and Sam Clements grabbed one rebound. Rylan Kastens saw court time for the team in the game.

Pryor said the Knights would use a full week of practice time to their advantage. The team will resume the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against Auburn.

“A good thing about our schedule early on is that we’re not going to play again until next Friday. That means we’ll be able to have a lot of practice time to focus on us instead of thinking about another team,” Pryor said. “The guys know that we have a lot of time left in this season and there are going to be plenty of chances to improve. This group is eager to keep getting better throughout the year.”

Elmwood-Murdock 5 7 7 8 – 27

Nebraska City Lourdes 5 8 14 13 – 40

Elmwood-Murdock (27)

Rust 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 3-8 4-10 10, Mommens 1-2 0-0 2, Fletcher 4-11 1-1 12, Mans 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-1 0, Clements 0-0 0-0 0, Kastens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-28 5-12 27.

Nebraska City Lourdes (40)

Miller 6-10 2-2 14, Lee 3-7 0-0 6, Weninger 0-1 0-0 0, Tesarek 3-9 0-1 7, Funke 3-5 1-2 7, Beccard 1-1 0-0 3, Kearney 1-5 1-2 3, Bequette 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Esser 0-0 0-0 0, Baxa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 4-7 40.

Yutan 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Yutan stopped Elmwood-Murdock in the season opener for both schools on Thursday night. The Chieftains jumped ahead 9-2 in the first quarter and built a double-digit halftime lead.

Lincoln Christian defeated Yutan 56-19 in the tournament championship game on Friday evening. LCHS outscored Yutan 28-7 in the middle two quarters.

Yutan 9 12 14 18 – 53

Elmwood-Murdock 2 6 11 12 – 31

