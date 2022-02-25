Elmwood-Murdock boys end season against Panthers

PALMYRA – The Elmwood-Murdock boys flipped on the light switch of their offense in the second half against Palmyra on Thursday night.

That helped the Knights nearly complete a winning comeback circuit in the subdistrict title game.

Second-seeded Palmyra held on to stop third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 53-48 in the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament championship game. Palmyra led 48-29 with 4:19 to play in regulation, but the Panthers watched that margin evaporate to single digits during a furious E-M rally attempt.

Palmyra (17-7) and Elmwood-Murdock went toe to toe during the first eight minutes in front of a large crowd in Palmyra’s gym. A pair of 3-pointers from Reid Fletcher kept the Knights within 11-8 after the opening quarter.

The Panthers created distance on the scoreboard in the second quarter. The team held Elmwood-Murdock to one point in the period and allowed just five total shot attempts. Consecutive treys by Hunter Pope and Alex Hatcher gave PHS a 19-9 lead, and a deep 3-pointer by Zach Fitzpatrick in the final minute made it 24-9 at the break.

A 3-pointer from Hatcher at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter increased the gap to 31-11. Elmwood-Murdock began to find success on offense midway through the stanza. Nate Rust and Fletcher sank back-to-back treys to bring the Knights within 35-21.

Five consecutive points from Coleman kept the deficit at 42-29 with 6:20 to go. Palmyra expanded its lead to 48-29 before the Knights started their rally. Coleman’s jumper and two straight 3-pointers by Rust made it 50-37, and a drive and free throw from Tyson Mans trimmed the deficit to ten points.

Palmyra fans became more nervous after baskets from Fletcher and Mans shaved the PHS lead to 52-45 with 21.3 seconds left. The Panthers made one free throw and watched Rust sink a late 3-pointer to create the final margin.

Fletcher ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds and one assist for E-M. Rust netted 14 points, three steals, two assists and one rebound, and Coleman collected nine points, six boards and two assists.

Mans generated nine points, two assists and one rebound on the court, and Riley Wilson finished the night with two rebounds and one assist. Braden Mommens tallied one point and two rebounds, and Sam Clements grabbed one rebound and took one charge.

Elmwood-Murdock finished its season 8-17. There were no seniors on this year’s team.

Elmwood-Murdock 8 1 17 22 – 48

Palmyra 11 13 15 14 – 53

Elmwood-Murdock (48)

Rust 5-13 0-0 14, Coleman 3-5 3-4 9, Fletcher 5-10 0-0 15, Mans 3-4 3-3 9, Mommens 0-0 1-2 1, Clements 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-34 7-9 48.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.