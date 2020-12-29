Elmwood-Murdock boys face Fort Calhoun in tournament

FORT CALHOUN – The Elmwood-Murdock boys remained close with Fort Calhoun through the first ten minutes of their basketball game Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers used their passing and pickpocketing skills to produce a double-digit margin after that.
Fort Calhoun defeated Elmwood-Murdock 60-34 in the first round of the Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament. The Knights stayed within 17-15 before the Pioneers took control of the game. Fort Calhoun scored 15 unanswered points in the final 5:45 of the second quarter to go ahead 32-15 at the break.
E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said Fort Calhoun’s veteran lineup made a difference in the outcome. Four of the five FCHS starters were seniors and the team played many other upperclassmen in the regular rotation. Their experience allowed them to force six turnovers during the decisive second-quarter stretch.
“We started off a little slow in the first quarter, but we started playing really well at the start of the second quarter,” Pryor said. “We made a few 3-pointers and started getting some confidence. But then they got in our passing lanes and forced turnovers, and before you knew it they had a 15-point lead.
“We talk a lot with the kids about details and how important it is to do all of the little things correctly. Fort Calhoun’s a good team, and they made us pay for not making good passes at times. If you let your guard down against a team like that the game can change in a hurry, and that’s what happened today.”
Fort Calhoun jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 90 seconds and stretched the gap to 11-2 with 2:19 left in the opening period. E-M responded to the challenge with a flurry of points early in the second stanza. Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher and Nate Rust drained three consecutive treys to change a 17-6 game into a 17-15 margin.
The Pioneers built a brick wall on defense for the rest of the first half. Harrison Schmitt, Carsen Schwarz and Michael Shirley converted steals into fast-break layups on three straight series, and Schmitt sank a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 30-15. Grayson Bouwmen’s steal and outlet pass to Schwarz for a layup with 1:19 to go boosted the gap to 32-15.
A drive from Noah Arent and a stepback 3-pointer from Rust midway through the third quarter kept E-M within 40-22. Fort Calhoun put the game away by scoring the next seven points.
Arent guided Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points and four assists. Fletcher finished with eight points, Rust had six points and two rebounds and Coleman produced three points and one rebound.
Jaxson Spellman finished the game with two points and three boards, and Noah Jones collected three points, one assist, one rebound, two steals and one block. Riley Wilson and Tyson Mans each made one assist and Justin Wolph and Cody Kopf each grabbed one rebound for the Knights. Gus Pope, Sergio Rikli and Braden Mommens all saw court time for the team.
Pryor said the Knights would continue to make progress during January and February.
“We have a good group of kids,” Pryor said. “They work hard and they want to get it right. I think we’re going to continue to improve because they want to get better.”
Elmwood-Murdock did not play in a third-place game at the tournament. Omaha Brownell-Talbot had to withdraw from the event because of coronavirus quarantines, which left E-M, Fort Calhoun and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder as the only three teams. LV/SS automatically advanced to the championship game because of Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s departure.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 9 7 12 – 34
Fort Calhoun 15 17 14 14 – 60
Elmwood-Murdock (34)
Rust 2-6 0-0 6, Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Arent 5-7 2-2 12, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Fletcher 3-13 0-0 8, Spellman 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Mans 0-0 0-0 0, Wolph 0-2 0-0 0, Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, Kopf 0-0 0-0 0, Mommens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 2-2 34
Fort Calhoun (60)
Schmitt 6-10 0-0 14, Shirley 4-9 1-2 12, Hilzendeger 6-8 2-4 15, C. Schwarz 4-7 4-5 12, Conner 1-2 0-2 2, Bouwmen 0-1 2-2 2, Newbold 0-1 0-0 0, J. Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Bench 0-0 0-0 0, G. Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Welchert 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 9-15 60.