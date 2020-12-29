Elmwood-Murdock boys face Fort Calhoun in tournament

FORT CALHOUN – The Elmwood-Murdock boys remained close with Fort Calhoun through the first ten minutes of their basketball game Monday afternoon.

The Pioneers used their passing and pickpocketing skills to produce a double-digit margin after that.

Fort Calhoun defeated Elmwood-Murdock 60-34 in the first round of the Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament. The Knights stayed within 17-15 before the Pioneers took control of the game. Fort Calhoun scored 15 unanswered points in the final 5:45 of the second quarter to go ahead 32-15 at the break.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said Fort Calhoun’s veteran lineup made a difference in the outcome. Four of the five FCHS starters were seniors and the team played many other upperclassmen in the regular rotation. Their experience allowed them to force six turnovers during the decisive second-quarter stretch.

“We started off a little slow in the first quarter, but we started playing really well at the start of the second quarter,” Pryor said. “We made a few 3-pointers and started getting some confidence. But then they got in our passing lanes and forced turnovers, and before you knew it they had a 15-point lead.