Elmwood-Murdock boys finish basketball season

FREMONT – The Elmwood-Murdock boys wanted to create an electric outcome for themselves and their fans in Monday night’s district title game.
They ran into a Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team that was simply lights-out on both ends of the court.
The defending Class D-1 state champions stopped the Knights 78-43 in the District D1-2 Final at Midland University. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family opened up a ten-point lead after one quarter and went 10-of-15 from the field in the second period. The Bulldogs put the game away by scoring on 10 of their 14 trips in the third quarter.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said the Knights were aware of the trouble the Bulldogs could make on both ends of the court. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s starting lineup included 6-foot-5 Tyler Sjuts, 6-4 forwards Jason Sjuts and Jacob Sjuts, 6-3 forward Ethan Keller and 5-9 guard Bret Hanis.
“They pose matchup problems at every position,” Pryor said. “They’re simply an incredible team. We knew that we would have to limit our turnovers to slow down the game, but their length is something that you just can’t simulate in practice. That really made a difference in what we could do on both ends of the floor.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s only losses of the season have come twice to North Bend Central and once to Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast. North Bend Central is 23-2 and BRLD is 26-0.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) used a smothering defense to keep Elmwood-Murdock from getting into a scoring rhythm. The Bulldogs extended their zone well past the 3-point line and double-teamed perimeter players who had the basketball. This prevented the Knights from operating their offense in a comfortable manner.
E-M stayed close to the Bulldogs for the first four minutes, but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family began to pull away after that. Jason Sjuts ended the first quarter with five straight points, and he increased the team’s lead to 22-6 with consecutive treys at the start of the second period. A 3-pointer from Hanis, basket and free throw from Jason Sjuts and fast-break layup by Hanis made the gap 30-8.
Jason Sjuts finished the evening with 37 points. He went 15-of-16 from the field and added five rebounds and four steals. Hanis pitched in 18 points and seven assists and Tyler Sjuts posted 11 points and five steals.
Noah Willey helped the Knights with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Drake Spohr generated seven points, three rebounds and two assists, and Jared Drake pocketed eight points, three rebounds and one assist.
Noah Arent tallied six points and two rebounds and Tyler Marlatt produced two points and four rebounds. Reid Fletcher had five points and one rebound, Nate Rust posted three points and one assist and Noah Jones scored three points.
Spencer Koehn and Jaxson Spellman each grabbed one rebound for Elmwood-Murdock. Henry Coleman helped the team with his defensive work.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 12-14. The team overcame a 2-10 start to reach the district championship game.
“I told the boys in the locker room that this one game doesn’t define their season,” Pryor said. “To be in this position of playing in a district final is a great accomplishment. I’m very proud of all of them for their hard work.”
Ethan Clements, Koehn, Marlatt, Spohr and Willey were the team’s five seniors. Pryor said they piloted the Knights into successful airspace with their hard work and quality leadership.
“This is a special group,” Pryor said. “To reach back-to-back district finals as upperclassmen is a good achievement, but they’ve been even more important for what they’ve done off the court. They’ve provided a great example for our underclassmen and have shown them what it takes to become great leaders and great men.
“I’m more proud of them for that than anything. In the end it doesn’t matter how many basketball games you might have won or lost, but it does matter what type of person you are and how you conduct yourself. These seniors have done everything the right way and they’re all great people.”
Elmwood-Murdock 6 9 19 9 – 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 16 27 22 13 – 78
Elmwood-Murdock (43)
Fletcher 1-3 2-2 5, Arent 1-2 4-6 6, Willey 4-8 1-4 9, Spohr 3-4 1-2 7, Marlatt 1-1 0-0 2, Drake 4-5 0-1 8, Rust 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Koehn 0-3 0-0 0, Spellman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-32 8-15 43.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (78)
Hanis 8-14 0-0 18, Jason Sjuts 15-16 2-2 37, T. Sjuts 5-9 1-2 11, Jacob Sjuts 3-4 2-5 8, Keller 0-2 0-0 0, Weidner 0-2 0-0 0, Classen 1-2 0-0 2, Beller 0-0 0-0 0, Reardon 0-2 0-0 0, Preister 0-1 0-0 0, Brandl 0-0 0-0 0, Frauendorfer 0-0 0-0 0, Pfeifer 1-1 0-0 2, Spier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-53 5-9 78.