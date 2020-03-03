Elmwood-Murdock boys finish basketball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spencer Koehn and Jaxson Spellman each grabbed one rebound for Elmwood-Murdock. Henry Coleman helped the team with his defensive work.

Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 12-14. The team overcame a 2-10 start to reach the district championship game.

“I told the boys in the locker room that this one game doesn’t define their season,” Pryor said. “To be in this position of playing in a district final is a great accomplishment. I’m very proud of all of them for their hard work.”

Ethan Clements, Koehn, Marlatt, Spohr and Willey were the team’s five seniors. Pryor said they piloted the Knights into successful airspace with their hard work and quality leadership.

“This is a special group,” Pryor said. “To reach back-to-back district finals as upperclassmen is a good achievement, but they’ve been even more important for what they’ve done off the court. They’ve provided a great example for our underclassmen and have shown them what it takes to become great leaders and great men.