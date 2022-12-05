Elmwood-Murdock boys finish second in tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – A furious finish to Friday night’s basketball game nearly put the Elmwood-Murdock boys in a winning position on the scoreboard.

The Knights sliced a double-digit deficit to three points in the final minute before falling 45-41 to Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders built a 17-point gap early in the third quarter but watched E-M nearly dismantle the entire lead. The teams squared off in the championship game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Early Bird Invite.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said the Knights gained valuable experience in the first two games of the season. Elmwood-Murdock stopped Yutan 43-38 in the tournament’s opening round the previous night.

“It’s good early in the year to have games like this,” Pryor said. “We knew coming in here that it was going to be a dogfight with Lincoln Christian, and getting to be in close games like this is only going to benefit us the rest of the year.

“Tonight we kept our composure even when we got down. I didn’t love the way we played in the first half, but after halftime the boys did a great job of battling back. To get within three points when we were down 17 at one point shows a lot about the way these guys keep fighting in every circumstance. We learned some things tonight that will help us in other games.”

Pryor said maintaining a steady amount of energy was one of the main issues the team addressed at the break. Lincoln Christian flew ahead 12-4 in the first five minutes and used a late flurry of points to build a 29-17 halftime lead.

“When we play we can’t have any lapses in energy or intensity,” Pryor said. “That was the message both at halftime and after the game. If we had showed the same level of intensity in the first half as we did in the second half, we wouldn’t have been in the position we were in.”

Lincoln Christian (2-0) went up 12-4 after Luke Hovendick made two free throws and C.J. Cuciti buried a 3-pointer. A jumper from Tyson Mans and two free throws from Nate Rust pulled E-M within 15-14, but LCHS controlled the rest of the second quarter. Braelon Coke sank a deep trey with 1:22 left, and Hovendick pocketed a four-point play after getting fouled on his long-distance shot.

A stepback jumper from Hovendick and a 3-pointer by Carter Hohlen gave LCHS its largest lead at 34-17. Elmwood-Murdock began to climb back in it after that. Rust scored six straight points and Reid Fletcher, Mans and Henry Coleman added consecutive baskets. A quick assist from Mans to Coleman cut the gap to seven points late in the period.

Elmwood-Murdock moved within 42-37 after forcing five straight LCHS turnovers at the start of the fourth quarter. Rust’s free throw created a 44-38 gap with 2:37 left, and a basket and free throw from Riley Wilson made it 44-41 with 54 seconds to go.

Elmwood-Murdock had a final chance after LCHS went ahead by four points. The Crusaders forced a missed 3-pointer and ran out the clock.

Rust ended the game with 12 points, two steals and one rebound. Coleman tallied eight points, five boards and two blocks, Mans posted nine points and two assists and Fletcher had six points, two steals and one rebound.

Wilson took one charge and added five points, one rebound and one steal. Sam Clements had one point and two rebounds for E-M, and Braden Mommens and Aidan Schmidt each gave the team defensive minutes.

Pryor said the Knights would take advantage of an early break in the schedule. The team will resume the season Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Auburn.

“We won’t play again until Friday, so it’s going to give us some really good practice time,” Pryor said. “It’s rare during a season to have a couple of days to focus on yourselves instead of preparing for an opponent, so we’re going to make the most of this chance. This is a group that wants to do well, and I know these guys are going to keep working hard.”

Lincoln Christian 15 14 13 3 – 45

Elmwood-Murdock 9 8 15 9 – 41

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38

Elmwood-Murdock claimed a road victory Thursday night against Yutan. The team jumped ahead 7-0 and maintained a 20-16 lead at the break. Fletcher then sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:02 left in the third quarter to make it 32-25.

Yutan generated ten points in the final period but Elmwood-Murdock remained ahead. The team led 34-32 midway through the quarter and kept the Chieftains from completing the comeback.

Elmwood-Murdock 12 8 12 11 – 43

Yutan 12 4 12 10 – 38