Elmwood-Murdock boys release season statistics

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 12-14. Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Noah Jones, Jax Spellman, Spencer Koehn, Noah Willey, Drake Spohr, Ethan Clements and Tyler Marlatt appeared in varsity games for the Knights.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock scored 1,185 points and averaged 45.6 points per game this season. The team went 431-of 931 from the field (46.3 percent) and 237-of-401 from the free-throw line (59.1 percent). E-M finished 86-of-280 from 3-point range (30.7 percent).
Willey guided the Knights with 505 points. He averaged 19.4 points per game and went 173-of-349 from the field (49.6 percent). He finished 136-of-194 at the free-throw line (70.1 percent) and drained 23 3-pointers.
Five other Knights reached the century mark in points. Arent (122), Fletcher (118), Marlatt (111), Rust (109) and Spohr (107) scored in triple digits for Elmwood-Murdock.
Arent averaged 4.7 points per game and went 48-of-109 from the floor (44.0 percent). Fletcher averaged 4.5 points per game and finished 35-of-109 from the field (32.1 percent), and Marlatt averaged 4.6 points per game for the team. He went 50-of-96 from the floor (52.1 percent).
Rust averaged 4.2 points per game and finished 34-of-93 from the floor (36.6 percent). Spohr averaged 4.1 points per game and went 46-of-83 from the field (55.4 percent).
Drake (90), Jones (20) and Coleman (3) added points for the squad during the season.
Elmwood-Murdock ended the year with 231 assists. Willey dished out a team-best 130 assists and Arent collected 36 assists. Spohr (25), Fletcher (14), Coleman (8), Marlatt (7), Drake (5), Rust (5) and Jones (1) wrote their names in the category.
Defense
Elmwood-Murdock produced 30 blocks during the campaign. Willey (20), Marlatt (6), Spohr (1), Jones (1), Drake (1) and Fletcher (1) posted blocks for the Knights.
The team collected 129 steals on defense. Willey made 67 steals and Arent (19), Fletcher (13) and Spohr (10) finished in double digits. Drake (8), Marlatt (6), Rust (4), Jones (1) and Coleman (1) appeared in the category.
E-M collected 148 pass deflections during the winter. Willey (55), Arent (24), Fletcher (21), Marlatt (19), Spohr (12), Drake (9), Coleman (4), Rust (3) and Jones (1) posted pass deflections for the team.
Rebounding
Elmwood-Murdock ended the campaign with 629 rebounds and averaged 24.2 boards per game. The Knights collected 171 offensive and 458 defensive rebounds.
Willey led the squad with 266 rebounds (42 offensive, 224 defensive). Marlatt produced 79 rebounds (39 offensive, 40 defensive), Spohr hauled in 70 boards (31 offensive, 39 defensive) and Fletcher compiled 61 rebounds (13 offensive, 48 defensive).
Arent (53), Drake (50), Rust (23), Jones (14), Coleman (9), Koehn (3) and Clements (1) chipped in rebounds for the Knights.
