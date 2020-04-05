Elmwood-Murdock boys release season statistics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 12-14. Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Noah Jones, Jax Spellman, Spencer Koehn, Noah Willey, Drake Spohr, Ethan Clements and Tyler Marlatt appeared in varsity games for the Knights.

Offense

Elmwood-Murdock scored 1,185 points and averaged 45.6 points per game this season. The team went 431-of 931 from the field (46.3 percent) and 237-of-401 from the free-throw line (59.1 percent). E-M finished 86-of-280 from 3-point range (30.7 percent).

Willey guided the Knights with 505 points. He averaged 19.4 points per game and went 173-of-349 from the field (49.6 percent). He finished 136-of-194 at the free-throw line (70.1 percent) and drained 23 3-pointers.

Five other Knights reached the century mark in points. Arent (122), Fletcher (118), Marlatt (111), Rust (109) and Spohr (107) scored in triple digits for Elmwood-Murdock.

Arent averaged 4.7 points per game and went 48-of-109 from the floor (44.0 percent). Fletcher averaged 4.5 points per game and finished 35-of-109 from the field (32.1 percent), and Marlatt averaged 4.6 points per game for the team. He went 50-of-96 from the floor (52.1 percent).