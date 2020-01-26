The Elmwood-Murdock boys gained a large amount of confidence this weekend with a pair of victories over Milford and Syracuse.
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Milford 45
Elmwood-Murdock created a winning trip to Milford on Friday night with a second-half comeback against the Eagles.
Elmwood-Murdock went on top 10-6 before Milford found its scoring rhythm. The Eagles soared ahead 18-15 early in the second quarter and led 22-19 at the break. Milford created a 28-25 edge on a steal and fast-break layup and built a 43-39 lead after a 3-pointer.
The Knights remained composed in the final two minutes. The team cut the gap to 43-41 and went ahead when Nate Rust canned a 3-pointer from the lefthand corner with 20 seconds left. Milford (9-6) scored on its next trip to set up the final sequence.
Noah Willey dribbled the basketball downcourt and stopped at the 3-point line. He spotted Noah Arent cutting inside and fired a two-handed pass to him. Arent posted the game-winning layup with 7.5 seconds left. The team celebrated after Milford’s last-second shot from near midcourt came up short.
Elmwood-Murdock 13 6 9 18 – 46
Milford 10 12 10 13 – 45
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Syracuse 38
Elmwood-Murdock kept its winning ways intact Saturday afternoon with a double-digit triumph over Syracuse.
The Knights (5-10) took advantage of scoring runs in the second and third quarters against the Rockets (0-14). E-M went on a 17-7 spree in the second period and increased the margin with a 15-5 stretch in the third quarter.
Willey helped Elmwood-Murdock with 13 points. Reid Fletcher tallied ten points and Drake Spohr and Jared Drake each had nine points. Rust collected eight points, Arent had five points and Noah Jones chipped in two points.
Syracuse 12 7 5 14 – 38
Elmwood-Murdock 14 17 15 10 – 56
Syracuse (38)
Carlson 3, M. Brammier 3, Cavanaugh 5, Thompson 3, Stubbendeck 7, LaFollette 3, Brinkman 9, S. Brammier 5.
Elmwood-Murdock (56)
Fletcher 10, Drake 9, Arent 5, Spohr 9, Willey 13, Jones 2, Rust 8.