FALLS CITY – The Elmwood-Murdock boys went toe to toe with Falls City Sacred Heart throughout the first half of their basketball game Tuesday night.
The Irish were able to walk a step ahead of the Knights during the final 16 minutes.
Falls City Sacred Heart rallied from a 30-26 halftime deficit to defeat the Knights 48-41. Elmwood-Murdock gave FCSH its toughest test of the season. The Irish (10-0) had won by double digits in all of their previous nine games.
Elmwood-Murdock (2-7) displayed a consistent scoring attack throughout the first and second quarters. The team posted 17 points in the opening stanza and added 13 points in the next period.
Falls City Sacred Heart kept E-M from enjoying as much success in the second half. The Irish limited the Knights to five points in the third quarter and finished the game with a 13-6 run.
You have free articles remaining.
Elmwood-Murdock became just the second team to hold Falls City Sacred Heart under the 50-point mark this year. Freeman also accomplished the feat in a 46-27 loss in late December. The Irish have scored 65 or more points in seven of their ten games.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume its season Saturday against Oakland-Craig. The teams are scheduled to begin action in Murdock at 3:30 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock 17 13 5 6 – 41
Falls City Sacred Heart 18 8 9 13 – 48