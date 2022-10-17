Elmwood-Murdock captures third place in ECNC Tournament

PALMYRA – Several young fans made Elmwood-Murdock athletes smile Thursday afternoon with chants of “oh, yeah” after big plays.

The Knights gave their elementary-aged admirers plenty of reasons to cheer during a league victory over Johnson County Central.

Elmwood-Murdock earned third place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament with a 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 triumph. The teams played their match in front of fans at Palmyra’s gym. Top-seeded Palmyra claimed the league tournament title Thursday night with a 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 28-30, 15-11 victory over second-seeded Freeman.

The third-seeded Knights (16-12) and fourth-seeded Thunderbirds (16-10) remained close throughout game one. Consecutive kills from Jordan Vogler and an ace block by Annie Backemeyer put E-M on top 18-16, and a kill from Backemeyer and an ace by Madie Justesen made it 21-18. The Knights used a kill on game point to go ahead in the match.

Elmwood-Murdock trailed early in game two but soared ahead with a series of scoring plays. Consecutive aces by Vogler created a 13-8 gap, and three ace blocks by Charley Hanes increased the lead to 19-11. The Knights secured the game after a Johnson County Central service error.

The Thunderbirds kept the match going with their work in game three. Elmwood-Murdock rallied from a 14-7 deficit to tie the scoreboard at 20-20, but JCC flew ahead in the final stretch. Arely Cabrales capped a five-point scoring spree with an ace on game point.

Elmwood-Murdock bounced back in game four. A kill by Vogler and ace by Tatum Backemeyer helped the team go up 11-5, and an ace from Cassidy Callaway kept Elmwood-Murdock ahead 20-16. An ace by JCC’s Daisy Ortiz cut the margin to 24-21, but Annie Backemeyer finished the match with a kill off a JCC block attempt.

Vogler generated a triple-double for Elmwood-Murdock with 19 kills, 16 digs and 23 serve receptions. She produced a double-digit kill total for the 20th time this season. She also finished the match with two aces, three assisted blocks and one assist.

Tatum Backemeyer went 17-of-18 serving with one ace and gave the Knights 27 serve receptions, 21 digs and four assists. Justesen went 12-of-12 serving with one ace and posted four kills, 11 digs, four assists and four serve receptions, and Callaway went 20-of-23 at the service line with three aces. She also made one dig, one assist and six serve receptions.

Frahm helped the Knights with three aces during her 18-of-19 performance at the line. She also produced three kills, two blocks, seven digs, 34 assists and one serve reception. Hanes ended the day with nine kills, six blocks and three serve receptions, and Annie Backemeyer tallied eight kills, one ace, two blocks and one dig.

Brooke Goudie pocketed three kills, three digs and two serve receptions for E-M. Zoe Zierott finished 3-of-3 serving and chipped in three serve receptions in the victory.

Ashley Beethe led Johnson County Central with nine kills and Harley Lubben and Sunnie Rother each had eight kills. Bailey Sterup went 17-of-17 serving with one ace and Cabrales collected 25 assists.

Freeman 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Freeman stopped the Knights 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 in the semifinals Oct. 11.

Vogler collected 13 kills, nine digs and 15 serve receptions for the Knights. Justesen produced 15 serve receptions, one assist, seven digs and two kills, and Tatum Backemeyer went 9-of-9 serving and delivered 13 digs and 18 serve receptions.

Goudie connected on seven kills and added three digs and one serve reception, and Frahm pitched in 26 assists, eight digs, two solo blocks, two aces and one kill. Hanes generated three kills, Callaway made one kill and five serve receptions and Annie Backemeyer had two kills, two aces and one dig.

Zierott and Riley Gordon each went 2-of-2 serving. Zierott added two digs and one serve reception and Brooklyn Mans saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock will finish the regular season this week with two matches. The team will travel to Johnson County Central for a 6:30 p.m. match Monday, Oct. 17. The Knights will take on Freeman in a road match at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.