LINCOLN – Two Elmwood-Murdock golfers registered league rounds Tuesday at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite.
Devin Mather and Gus Pope journeyed to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln for conference action. Mather finished 11th in the tournament with a 97. Pope carded a round of 108.
Golfers took advantage of warm weather throughout the day. Yutan’s Will Elgert and Palmyra’s Ty Hays finished the meet deadlocked with rounds of 78. Elgert won a playoff over Hays for the individual title. Johnson County Central’s Tyler Bartels placed third with a score of 81.
JCC (349) won a close team race over Yutan (353). Auburn and Palmyra also posted team scores.
Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to play in a pair of events in a two-day span next week. The Knights will journey to Woodland Hills Golf Course for action against Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra at 2 p.m. April 23. Mather and Pope will return to Woodland Hills the next morning for the Palmyra Invite.
Team Results
Johnson County Central 349, Yutan 353, Auburn 399, Palmyra 403, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Elmwood-Murdock no team scores
Top Ten Results
1) Will Elgert (YUT) 78, 2) Ty Hays (PLY) 78, 3) Tyler Bartels (JCC) 81, 4) Eli Waring (JCC) 82, 5) Joel Pleskac (YUT) 85, 6) Nolan Leutkenhaus (CBM) 89, 7) Tanner Kerner (JCC) 91, 8) Brady Timm (YUT) 93, 9) Sam Buss (JCC) 95, 10) Trevor Hannaford (AUB) 96
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Devin Mather 47-50 97, Gus Pope 51-57 108