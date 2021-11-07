Elmwood-Murdock earns fourth place in state tournament

LINCOLN – The trophy case at Elmwood-Murdock High School will have a new item inside it thanks to the work of volleyball athletes this week.

The Knights produced the final moments of their memorable season Saturday afternoon in the third-place match of the Class D-1 State Tournament. Fourth-seeded Nebraska Christian stopped seventh-seeded E-M 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 in front of an energetic crowd at Lincoln Northeast. Elmwood-Murdock secured a state volleyball trophy for the first time in school history with the fourth-place result.

E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said fatigue played a factor for the Knights against the Eagles. Elmwood-Murdock went the distance in a five-game victory over Mead on Thursday, and the team played for nearly two hours against Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals on Friday. The Knights nearly copied the feat on Saturday in a match that featured dozens of long rallies.

“I think we were mentally and physically tired by the end of the day,” Justesen said. “Going five on the first day and then doing it again right away on Friday was taxing. The girls gave a really great effort the entire tournament, and I can’t say enough about what they did and how hard they worked. We just got mentally and physically tired.”

Elmwood-Murdock squared off with a veteran Nebraska Christian team that had five seniors in the main rotation. Tabitha Seip posted a pair of aces to help the Eagles go up 10-7 in game one, and kills from Shelby McHargue and Olivia Macken made it 17-15. Molly Griess put the Eagles ahead in the match with a kill off a block attempt on game point.

Nebraska Christian (29-5) raced ahead 6-2 before Elmwood-Murdock claimed momentum in game two. Kills from Jordan Vogler, Brenna Schmidt and Bailey Frahm put the Knights in front 11-8, and an ace block from Frahm kept the margin at 16-14. An ace by Lexi Bacon then gave the team a 22-20 lead.

NCHS rallied within 24-23 but the Knights prevented a comeback from happening. Sela Rikli slammed a crosscourt kill that landed safely in the back corner to tie the match.

The Eagles flew out to a 9-3 lead in game three and stayed at that winning altitude. Kills from Rikli, Schmidt and Vogler moved the Knights within 18-16, but Macken and Griess countered with kills to keep the gap at 23-19. The team won the final two points to move ahead.

Fans watched the two schools battle throughout a tight game four. Vogler made a kick save near the net to set up a kill by Frahm for a 7-5 lead, and Schmidt’s kill off a Nebraska Christian overpass boosted the gap to 18-14.

The Eagles rallied to tie the score at 23-23 with kills from Shelby McHargue, Ali Bruning and Reghan Flynn. Shelby McHargue plastered a kill to set up match point, and Sidney McHargue sparked a celebration with a kill down the sideline.

Shelby McHargue led the Eagles with 17 kills and 23 digs. Macken made 11 kills, Seip produced two aces and 30 digs and Bruning had two kills, 43 assists and 17 digs.

Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock with 19 kills, six solo blocks and four digs. Bacon generated 11 kills, 20 digs, two aces and one solo block, and Bailey Frahm posted five kills, three solo blocks, five digs and two aces.

Rikli generated 20 assists, four kills, five solo blocks and seven digs. Vogler produced seven kills and five digs, and Laney Frahm ended the match with 22 assists, 15 digs, three kills and one ace.

Tatum Backemeyer pocketed 25 digs and one ace and Madie Justesen made seven digs and one kill. Audri Romero saw court time for the team in the state match.

Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 23-11. The Knights qualified for state for the fourth time in school history and advanced to the semifinals for the first time.

Justesen said the senior quintet of Bacon, Bailey Frahm, Rikli, Romero and Schmidt made the season possible with their work ethic and leadership. Those positive traits flowed down to the team’s five sophomores and five freshmen throughout the year, which helped the Knights bring a state trophy back to the high school building.

“It’s been a great season,” Justesen said. “I love these girls. They’ve been an absolute joy to work with. They’re all good kids and they’ve worked so hard the whole year. They’ve been such a good team to be a part of.

“I’m especially going to miss these five seniors. It’s truly been a blessing to get to coach them, because they’re all going to do amazing things in life. They’re the type of kids who are the best of the best.”

