Elmwood-Murdock earns second place at ECNC Meet

EAGLE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers enjoyed silver smiles Tuesday after earning second place in the conference meet.

The Knights collected runner-up honors at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. Elmwood-Murdock finished second in team standings with a score of 484. Auburn (437) won the league title and Cedar Bluffs/Mead (519) placed third.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the team’s performance. The Knights captured second place in the league tournament for the second straight year. E-M athletes improved their team total from the 2021 meet by 45 strokes.

“A solid runner-up finish for us with a respectable score on a challenging Woodland Hills course,” Backemeyer said.

Madi Lambert guided Elmwood-Murdock with a fourth-place score of 113. She fired a 58 on the front nine and a 55 on the back nine at Woodland Hills Golf Course. She captured a league medal for the second straight season. Lambert earned sixth place last fall with a score of 117.

Jacie Fleischman also duplicated her medal-winning effort from the 2021 league meet. She earned sixth place on Tuesday with a score of 118. She sliced 13 strokes off last season’s ninth-place round.

Hannah Petersen captured eighth place with a round of 120. Ella Zierott (133) and Isabelle Halferty (138) helped the varsity team collect second place.

Rose Offner, Marissa Oehlerking and Payton Haase each earned medals in the junior varsity tournament. Offner captured medalist honors with a top score of 119. Oehlerking placed fourth with a 152 and Haase placed sixth with a 155.

Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick defended her 2021 league title with a winning round of 90. AHS teammate Lucy Hayes finished second with a 101.

Team Results

Auburn 437, Elmwood-Murdock 484, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 519, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 46-44 90, 2) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 49-52 101, 3) Carlee Curttright (AUB) 55-54 109, 4) Madi Lambert (EM) 58-55 113, 5) Anzel du Preez (JCC) 60-53 113, 6) Jacie Fleischman (EM) 63-55 118, 7) Elly Samek (CBM) 60-59 119, 8) Hannah Petersen (EM) 57-63 120, 9) Kailyn McMann (PLY) 62-58 120, 10) Addy Sweeney (CBM) 65-57 122

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Jacie Fleischman 63-55 118 (6th), Hannah Petersen 57-63 120 (8th), Madi Lambert 58-55 113 (4th), Ella Zierott 66-67 133, Isabelle Halferty 73-65 138

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rose Offner 64-55 119 (1st), Marissa Oehlerking 79-73 152 (4th), Payton Haase 81-74 155 (6th)