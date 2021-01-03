Elmwood-Murdock earns tourney title

FORT CALHOUN – Elmwood-Murdock soared into a championship stratosphere this week with a successful performance against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Knights defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43-30 to win the Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock (6-4) continued its strong start to the season with the double-digit victory over the Raiders.

The Knights rocketed into the lead with a major scoring effort in the first quarter. Lexi Bacon helped E-M jump ahead 20-6 with her work on offense. She splashed home a 3-pointer soon after the opening tipoff and added three more baskets in the quarter. Bailey Frahm found the hoop three times and Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott and Jayden Halferty each sank shots.

Elmwood-Murdock maintained a 24-14 halftime lead and stayed in front in the third quarter. Halferty and Frahm each produced baskets and Sela Rikli drained three free throws during the period. Bacon added a pair of free throws to make the gap 34-21.

The Knights sealed the victory in the final eight minutes. The team went 5-of-9 at the free-throw line and used two baskets from Bacon to secure the championship.