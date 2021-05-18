Elmwood-Murdock earns trip to state golf tournament

HUMPHREY – Elmwood-Murdock athletes pointed their golfing compasses in a state-qualifying direction Monday at the district tournament.

The Knights captured second place in the District D-2 Tournament with a team score of 358. Elmwood-Murdock and Burwell (341) were the only two schools to fire scores of 360 or better during the day. Teams from across the state traveled to Steepleview Golf Course in Humphrey for tournament action.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was proud of the Knights for the way they played. Gus Pope, Easton Miller and Jeston Junker fired the top rounds of their careers, and Miller generated a third-place medal in his freshman campaign.

“The boys really competed well today with personal bests from Jeston, Gus and Easton,” Backemeyer said. “Easton was really impressive in his first district setting which can bring some extra anxiety. We look forward to heading to North Platte next week.”

Miller soared up the leaderboard with his round of 83. He fired a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine at Steepleview Golf Course.

Pope registered a 90, Nate Lockman posted a 92 and Devin Mather collected a 93 for the Knights. Junker helped the team with a round of 102.