Elmwood-Murdock earns trip to state golf tournament

HUMPHREY – Elmwood-Murdock athletes pointed their golfing compasses in a state-qualifying direction Monday at the district tournament.
The Knights captured second place in the District D-2 Tournament with a team score of 358. Elmwood-Murdock and Burwell (341) were the only two schools to fire scores of 360 or better during the day. Teams from across the state traveled to Steepleview Golf Course in Humphrey for tournament action.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was proud of the Knights for the way they played. Gus Pope, Easton Miller and Jeston Junker fired the top rounds of their careers, and Miller generated a third-place medal in his freshman campaign.
“The boys really competed well today with personal bests from Jeston, Gus and Easton,” Backemeyer said. “Easton was really impressive in his first district setting which can bring some extra anxiety. We look forward to heading to North Platte next week.”
Miller soared up the leaderboard with his round of 83. He fired a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine at Steepleview Golf Course.
Pope registered a 90, Nate Lockman posted a 92 and Devin Mather collected a 93 for the Knights. Junker helped the team with a round of 102.
Athletes with the top ten scores qualified for state on an individual basis. Humphrey St. Francis senior Jack Lubischer earned medalist honors with a 78. He edged Burwell junior Dillon Critel by two strokes for the title.
Shelby-Rising City (369) joined Elmwood-Murdock and Burwell as state team qualifiers. The top three schools advanced to the state tournament. Shelby-Rising City edged Humphrey St. Francis by three strokes for the final team spot.
Elmwood-Murdock students will travel to Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte for state action May 25-26. Golfers will play 18 holes on May 25 and will walk 18 additional holes the following day. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. both days.
Elmwood-Murdock will make the program’s 16th state tournament appearance. The Knights also qualified in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Team Results
Burwell 341, Elmwood-Murdock 358, Shelby-Rising City 369, Humphrey St. Francis 372, Howells-Dodge 373, Fullerton 377, Pender 390, Elgin Public/Pope John 396, Stanton 396, Central Valley 408, Riverside 410, High Plains Community 456, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Spalding Academy no team scores
Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Jack Lubischer (HSF) 36-42 78, 2) Dillon Critel (BWL) 41-39 80, 3) Easton Miller (EM) 41-42 83, 4) Trey Johnson (PEN) 43-41 84, 5) Paiton Hoefer (EPPJ) 44-41 85, 6) Augustus Elliott (BWL) 41-44 85, 7) Kirby Smith (FUL) 45-41 86, 8) Grant Brigham (SRC) 46-40 86, 9) Isaak Norman (FUL) 42-45 87, T10) Carter Fjell (SRC) 41-46 87, T10) Barak Birch (BWL) 47-40 87, 10) Brady Lund (HWD) 43-44 87