Elmwood-Murdock ends season against Mustangs

MERIDIAN – Meridian used smart placement of shots to stop Elmwood-Murdock’s bid for a state tournament berth Saturday afternoon.

Fifth-seeded Meridian relied on a series of tip and roll kills to defeat the Knights 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 in the D1-5 District Final. The teams played in front of a packed house in Meridian’s gym. Fans filled bleachers on both sides of the court and spilled over onto risers that were set up on a stage.

The Mustangs won the volleyball match by lobbing short attacks that curled over Elmwood-Murdock blockers before falling to the floor. Meridian junior Jaala Stewart slammed home several strong kills during the day, but many of the team’s points came on soft and well-placed shots.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Nichole Justesen said the Knights had focused on defending the tip kills as part of their scouting report. The Mustangs were able to disguise their shots well and found open spots on the court.

“We knew coming in that they liked to take a lot of those types of shots,” Justesen said. “I think a lot of what happened today was due to experience. It takes a lot of repetitions to be able to read the court and see what they were doing, and most teams don’t take the high number of tip shots that they did today.”

Justesen said Elmwood-Murdock’s game plan was to direct attacks away from Meridian senior libero Kaylee Pribyl, who entered the match as one of the top defenders in Class D-1. The Knights were able to accomplish that goal on several of their scoring runs, but Meridian took advantage of other opportunities to stay ahead.

“We did a lot of really good things today,” Justesen said. “We tried to hit it away from their libero as much as possible, because she’s a really good passer, and when we had our offense in system we were able to do that. That was good to see. But when we were out of system we hit it in spots where they were able to make a good pass, and that led to points for them.”

Meridian (27-4) began the first game with a 12-3 scoring spree. An ace by Zoe Zierott and kill from Jordan Vogler brought the Knights within 15-9, but the Mustangs responded to the challenge. Stewart collected a pair of kills to make the score 20-12, and her tip kill on game point gave Meridian a 25-17 victory.

A kill and back-to-back ace blocks by Charley Hanes helped Elmwood-Murdock stay within 13-11 in game two. Three straight kills by Jaylee Sobotka padded Meridian’s lead to 20-15, and Stewart’s ace made it 23-15. The team ended action two points later when Sobotka dug up a fast E-M attack and the volleyball flew back over the net for a kill.

Laney Frahm, Brooke Goudie and Hanes fueled an early E-M scoring sequence in game three that produced a 5-3 lead. The teams were tied at 10-10 and a kill by Vogler pulled the Knights within 18-14. Back-to-back tip kills by Kaira Niederklein and Stewart made it 21-14, and the Mustangs celebrated after Sobotka’s attack went off a block attempt.

Vogler guided Elmwood-Murdock with a triple-double effort of 17 kills, 14 digs and 13 serve receptions. Hanes ended the match with four kills and three digs. She added one solo and five assisted blocks at the net for the Knights.

Tatum Backemeyer collected 33 serve receptions, 29 digs, three assists and one kill. She also finished 8-of-8 serving against the Mustangs. Frahm and Zierott each finished 12-of-13 serving with one ace. Frahm added one kill, ten digs and 23 assists and Zierott made ten digs and five serve receptions.

Madie Justesen pocketed 15 digs, 14 serve receptions, one assist, one kill and three assisted blocks. Goudie registered two kills, six digs and two serve receptions and went 6-of-6 serving with one ace. Annie Backemeyer made one kill and two digs and Riley Gordon had one serve reception. Brooklyn Mans saw court time for E-M during the day.

Elmwood-Murdock finished the season 18-15. Every member of the E-M roster will return next fall with a full year of experience playing together.

“I’m really proud of this team,” Justesen said. “We didn’t have any seniors this year, so I think the future is really bright for this group. The girls played hard this year and made a lot of progress. I feel good about what this team did the whole season.”