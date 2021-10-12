Elmwood-Murdock flies past Freeman in tournament

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock got off to a flying start in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday night with a supersonic victory over Freeman.

The Knights took down the Falcons 25-9, 25-8, 25-16 in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Elmwood-Murdock stopped seventh-seeded Freeman with a powerful offense. The Knights posted a .400 team hitting percentage and made kills on 52.5 percent of their swings.

The team also controlled the match from the service line. Elmwood-Murdock finished 70-of-74 at the stripe and collected eight aces.

Brenna Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 25 kills on 35 swings. She registered a .629 hitting percentage against the Falcons. Schmidt also made two solo and three assisted blocks and two digs during the evening.

Bailey Frahm spearheaded the serving attack with a perfect 22-of-22 effort. She made a pair of aces and took part in several long scoring runs. Frahm also chipped in five kills and four digs.

Lexi Bacon ended the match with six kills, nine digs and 13 serve receptions. She also went 17-of-18 at the service line. Tatum Backemeyer produced 15 digs and eight serve receptions and Laney Frahm went 13-of-14 serving with three aces. Frahm added one kill, six digs, one serve reception and 22 assists.

Sela Rikli helped the Knights with 13 assists, nine digs, two kills and one ace. She produced successful results on all seven of her serves. Jordan Vogler pocketed three kills, one ace and three digs for E-M, and Madie Justesen tallied nine digs, five serve receptions and one ace.

Audri Romero, Emily Drake and Charley Hanes all saw court time for the Knights. Romero generated one dig and one assist and Drake finished with one dig. Hanes was successful on her one serving attempt.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the tournament tonight against third-seeded Malcolm. The Knights and Clippers will play their semifinal match at Mead. Fourth-seeded Palmyra and top-seeded Mead will square off in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

