Elmwood-Murdock girls advance to district final

FREMONT – The Elmwood-Murdock girls secured a spot in the district final this week with their work on the court throughout the winter.
The Knights claimed second place in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament at Archbishop Bergan. Elmwood-Murdock relied on a good strength-of-schedule ranking from the regular season to continue in the playoffs. E-M (11-11) ended the subdistrict tournament with the eighth-best wild-card point total in the state.
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Yutan 28
The Knights began their subdistrict trip Wednesday night against Yutan. Elmwood-Murdock built a 21-11 halftime lead and used a strong fourth quarter to win.
Elmwood-Murdock produced accurate offense both from the field and free-throw line. The Knights made 42 percent of their shots and hurt Yutan from the stripe. E-M went 8-of-9 in the second half and finished the game 12-of-15 at the line.
E-M senior Jayden Halferty guided the Knights with a career-best scoring night. She produced ten points in the first quarter and added four more in the middle two periods. She delivered 11 points in the final stanza to end the evening with 25 points.
Halferty finished 9-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. She added three rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections.
Lexi Bacon helped the team in the post with eight points, six boards, two assists, two blocks and one pass deflection. Tatum Backemeyer dished out five assists and added two points, four rebounds and two pass deflections, and Bailey Frahm generated three points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Laney Frahm pocketed six points and Sela Rikli tallied two points, two rebounds and two assists. Jordan Vogler scored one point and Ella Zierott had one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Madie Justesen, Jacie Fleischman and Claire Ernst saw court time for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock 14 7 8 18 – 47
Yutan 3 8 12 5 – 28
Elmwood-Murdock (47)
Rikli 0-2 2-2 2, B. Frahm 1-7 0-0 3, Zierott 0-4 0-0 0, Halferty 9-11 4-4 25, Bacon 2-4 4-6 8, Backemeyer 1-4 0-0 2, L. Frahm 2-4 1-1 6, Vogler 0-0 1-2 1, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-36 12-15 47.
Yutan (28)
Kube 5, Hays 3, Kerkman 0, Josoff 4, Tichota 11, Lloyd 1, Campbell 0, Bisaillon 4, Krajicek 0, Tederman 0, Wilson 0, Abraham 0, Egr 0.
Archbishop Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Archbishop Bergan kept the Knights from gaining scoring traction early in the subdistrict championship game Thursday night. ABHS held E-M to seven points in the first quarter and allowed just one 3-pointer and one free throw in the second period.
Elmwood-Murdock stayed within striking distance as the game moved into the final stretch. Zierott helped E-M slice a 22-11 halftime deficit to 35-26 with a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Archbishop Bergan (14-9) was able to stop the comeback attempt to win in its home gym.
Zierott paced Elmwood-Murdock with 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections. Bacon produced seven rebounds and two assists and Backemeyer tallied five points and three rebounds. Halferty chipped in five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections.
Laney Frahm generated six points and two assists and Bailey Frahm had two points, three rebounds and three assists. Rikli grabbed one rebound and Vogler posted two points and one assist.
Elmwood-Murdock will play in the D1-8 District Final on Friday, Feb. 26. The eighth-seeded Knights will take on ninth-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Hastings High School. The winner will qualify for the state tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock 7 4 9 9 – 29
Archbishop Bergan 11 11 9 10 – 41
Elmwood-Murdock (29)
Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 1-6 0-0 2, Zierott 4-9 3-6 14, Halferty 0-6 0-0 0, Bacon 0-2 0-2 0, Backemeyer 2-4 0-0 5, L. Frahm 2-3 0-0 6, Vogler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-31 3-8 29.
Archbishop Bergan (41)
Bojanski 0-3 3-4 3, Ostrand 0-1 0-0 0, Mlnarik 4-11 1-2 10, R. Baker 0-3 0-0 0, L. Baker 8-13 5-6 24, Hapke 2-2 0-2 4, Mendlik 0-2 0-0 0, Prauner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 9-14 41.