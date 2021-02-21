Elmwood-Murdock girls advance to district final

Archbishop Bergan kept the Knights from gaining scoring traction early in the subdistrict championship game Thursday night. ABHS held E-M to seven points in the first quarter and allowed just one 3-pointer and one free throw in the second period.

Elmwood-Murdock stayed within striking distance as the game moved into the final stretch. Zierott helped E-M slice a 22-11 halftime deficit to 35-26 with a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Archbishop Bergan (14-9) was able to stop the comeback attempt to win in its home gym.

Zierott paced Elmwood-Murdock with 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections. Bacon produced seven rebounds and two assists and Backemeyer tallied five points and three rebounds. Halferty chipped in five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections.

Laney Frahm generated six points and two assists and Bailey Frahm had two points, three rebounds and three assists. Rikli grabbed one rebound and Vogler posted two points and one assist.

Elmwood-Murdock will play in the D1-8 District Final on Friday, Feb. 26. The eighth-seeded Knights will take on ninth-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Hastings High School. The winner will qualify for the state tournament.