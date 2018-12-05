Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball players tipped off the season this week against Yutan and Omaha Duchesne.
Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock 41
Yutan used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to win a first-round game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite Thursday night.
Sydney Kunz and Bailey Frahm each pocketed eight points for Elmwood-Murdock. Paetyn Florell posted seven points and three rebounds, Jayden Halferty scored six points and Sydney Anderson had five points and three boards. Kylee Synovec added three rebounds for E-M.
Elmwood-Murdock 10 6 14 11 – 41
Yutan 14 19 19 11 – 63
Elmwood-Murdock (41)
Anderson 1-7 3-5 5, Kunz 2-8 2-2 8, Justesen 1-4 0-0 3, Synovec 0-2 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-5 1-2 1, Halferty 2-4 0-0 6, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Bacon 0-2 0-2 0, Florell 3-3 0-1 7, Frahm 3-4 0-0 8, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Higuchi 1-1 0-0 3, Mills 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 6-12 41.
Omaha Duchesne 51, Elmwood-Murdock 50
Omaha Duchesne edged the Knights in overtime in the NCL Invite’s third-place game Saturday afternoon.
Kunz spearheaded E-M’s offense with 18 points. She drained six 3-pointers in the game. Halferty (12) and Justesen (10) each scored in double figures and Florell finished with five points.
Elmwood-Murdock 13 9 12 8 8 – 50
Omaha Duchesne 15 13 8 6 9 – 51
Elmwood-Murdock (50)
Anderson 1-12 1-2 3, Kunz 6-11 0-0 18, Halferty 4-8 0-0 12, Justesen 3-13 3-7 10, Florell 2-9 1-2 5, Frahm 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Higuchi 0-4 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-4 0-0 0, Vogler 0-3 0-0 0, Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-74 5-11 50.