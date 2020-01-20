FALLS CITY – The Elmwood-Murdock girls slammed on the scoring accelerator in the first quarter against Falls City Saturday afternoon.
The Knights kept driving to the basket at a brisk pace during the final three periods.
Elmwood-Murdock used a successful scoring attack to stop Falls City 53-28. The Knights (7-6) surpassed 50 points for the second time this season and won for the fourth time in their last six games.
E-M started the game with strong work on the offensive end of the court. Jayden Halferty and Lauren Justesen opened action with 3-point shots, and baskets by Lexi Bacon and Sydney Anderson stretched the lead to 10-4. Anderson and Justesen both drained a pair of free throws and Bacon made an inside jumper to create a 16-4 gap.
Katelyn Vogler’s 3-pointer in the second quarter kept the lead at 21-9, and Justesen’s basket in the paint gave Elmwood-Murdock a 23-11 halftime edge. The team held Falls City (4-10) to just two baskets and three free throws in the second period.
Elmwood-Murdock began to pull away after the break. A 3-pointer from Anderson and consecutive baskets from Brenna Schmidt produced a 30-12 gap, and points from Bacon and Justesen helped E-M remain ahead 34-15. A four-foot shot from Justesen late in the quarter created a 39-20 margin.
The Knights prevented a Falls City comeback with their defensive intensity. Elmwood-Murdock held the Tigers to a tie for their lowest point total of the season. Syracuse also limited Falls City to 28 points in early December. Falls City had produced 45 or more points five times this season.
Justesen (18) and Anderson (14) both scored in double digits for Elmwood-Murdock. Schmidt produced six points, Vogler and Bacon each had five points and Halferty collected three points. Bailey Frahm added two points for the team.
Paetyn Florell, Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Kylee Rieflin and Claire Ernst helped the team’s defense. All 12 girls who suited up for Elmwood-Murdock saw court time.
Elmwood-Murdock 16 7 16 14 – 53
Falls City 4 7 11 6 – 28
Elmwood-Murdock (53)
Anderson 14, Florell 0, Justesen 18, Halferty 3, Schmidt 6, Frahm 2, Bacon 5, Vogler 5, Zierott 0, Rieflin 0, Rikli 0, Ernst 0.
Falls City (28)
Bruxellas 14, Snethen 10, Jones 0, Clary 4, Beer 0, Nolte 0, R. McNeely 0, Black 0, L. McNeely 0, Gilkerson 0, Leyden 0.