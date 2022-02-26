Elmwood-Murdock girls earn trip to state tournament

CRETE – Every musician in a symphony plays a vital role in creating a winning sound on stage for an audience.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls used that same type of philosophy to conduct a state-qualifying performance on their basketball stage Friday night.

Top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock dominated 16th-seeded McCool Junction 58-28 in the District D1-1 Final at Crete. The Knights booked a trip to the state tournament for the second straight year with a team-first approach on the court. All 13 Knights who suited up saw court time and ten athletes entered their names in the scoring column.

E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased with the way the Knights began the game. Sela Rikli sank a layup off an assist from Lexi Bacon on the opening trip, and Brenna Schmidt posted three straight baskets in the paint after that. An offensive rebound and putback by Bacon and a 3-pointer by Tatum Backemeyer made it 13-3 within the first six minutes.

“We wanted to come out and play really good defense on them right away,” Dwyer said. “We felt if we could make things hard for them then that would allow us to get some transition baskets, and that’s what ended up happening.

“McCool Junction did a nice job of sagging inside on us, but we felt we had some mismatches down there, and we also have a lot of good shooters who can make shots from everywhere on the floor. The girls did a great job of moving the basketball and getting the best shot on each possession, whether that was inside or an open look from the outside.”

Assists to Schmidt from Bacon and Bailey Frahm gave Elmwood-Murdock a 17-4 lead after one quarter, and the team began to pull away in the second period. The Knights scored on five straight trips midway through the quarter to create a 30-7 margin. Elmwood-Murdock grabbed six offensive rebounds in the stanza.

Bacon’s offensive rebound and putback midway through the third quarter raised the team’s lead to 39-13. The Knights scored on four of their first six trips of the fourth period to keep the double-digit lead intact.

McCool Junction (16-7) had reached the 40-point mark in 19 of its previous 22 games, but Elmwood-Murdock prevented that scenario from happening in the district final. The Knights limited the Mustangs to five field goals during the evening. The Mustangs had just one offensive rebound in the first half and scored the majority of their points from the free-throw line (17-of-22).

“I was really happy with the effort we had with our rebounding and defense tonight,” Dwyer said. “We gave them some free throws, but overall we kept them from getting a lot of open shots, and we definitely made it hard for them to get many second-chance points.”

Bacon helped the Knights with a double-double effort of 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Schmidt ended the evening with 16 points, eight boards and two blocks, and Backemeyer boosted the team’s offense with 13 points.

Bailey Frahm collected four points, three assists and three rebounds. Laney Frahm tallied three points, four steals and three assists, Rikli generated two points and one steal and Ella Zierott pocketed three points, one steal and one rebound.

Jordan Vogler delivered two points and one assist, Isabelle Halferty scored two points and Jacie Fleischman posted one point. Charley Hanes grabbed one rebound and Madie Justesen and Ava Hohman each saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) will play in the Class D-1 State Tournament on Tuesday, March 8, at Lincoln Southwest. The Knights are currently the top-seeded team in wild-card point standings, but official state brackets for the tournament have not yet been released. Class D-1 games will take place at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. March 8.

Elmwood-Murdock will appear in the state tournament for the seventh time in program history. E-M also played at state in 1997, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2021.

Dwyer said the team’s work ethic gave the Knights a chance to sing notes of happiness with family and friends after the final buzzer Friday night.

“The effort is something that’s never been in question with this group,” Dwyer said. “Their effort has been tremendous the entire year. Our motto this season has been ‘Never settle,’ and these girls have done a great job of that. They’re always looking to get better, whether that’s in practice or in a game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. These girls have accomplished something special by getting to state, and now we’re going to do everything we can to keep this season going.”

McCool Junction 3 7 7 11 – 28

Elmwood-Murdock 17 13 16 12 – 58

McCool Junction (28)

Bandt 0-6 8-8 8, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Yates 4-10 7-10 16, C. Stutzman 0-0 0-0 0, Weisheit 0-1 1-2 1, B. Stutzman 0-3 0-0 0, Wollenburg 1-2 1-2 3, Rea 0-0 0-0 0, Meehan 0-0 0-0 0, Flaherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-24 17-22 28.

Elmwood-Murdock (58)

Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, B. Frahm 1-6 2-4 4, Zierott 1-2 0-0 3, Bacon 6-13 0-1 12, Schmidt 8-10 0-0 16, Backemeyer 5-12 0-0 13, L. Frahm 1-3 0-0 3, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 1-2 1, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Halferty 1-1 0-0 2, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 3-7 58.

