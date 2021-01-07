Elmwood-Murdock girls face Irish in home game

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls came close to stopping one of the top programs in southeast Nebraska with their effort Tuesday night.

Falls City Sacred Heart held off E-M’s late rally attempt to defeat the Knights 47-40. Elmwood-Murdock (6-6) gave the Irish their toughest test of the season. Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0) had won eight of its previous nine games by double digits and had surpassed 50 points all nine times. FCSH was coming off a 55-38 victory over Syracuse the previous week.

Elmwood-Murdock rallied from a 14-8 deficit after one quarter. Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the period, and Tatum Backemeyer found the hoop with her 3-point attempt. Ella Zierott added a free throw to tie the game at 24-24.

Zierott’s 3-pointer and a basket by Jayden Halferty kept Elmwood-Murdock within 35-29 with eight minutes to play. The Knights continued their perimeter attack in the fourth period. Zierott, Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each sank 3-pointers to keep the team within striking distance.

Falls City Sacred Heart made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to remain ahead. Rachel Magdanz went 3-of-4 in the period and Erison Vonderschmidt and Lauren Malone combined for three crucial free throws.