Elmwood-Murdock girls face Irish in home game

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls came close to stopping one of the top programs in southeast Nebraska with their effort Tuesday night.
Falls City Sacred Heart held off E-M’s late rally attempt to defeat the Knights 47-40. Elmwood-Murdock (6-6) gave the Irish their toughest test of the season. Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0) had won eight of its previous nine games by double digits and had surpassed 50 points all nine times. FCSH was coming off a 55-38 victory over Syracuse the previous week.
Elmwood-Murdock rallied from a 14-8 deficit after one quarter. Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the period, and Tatum Backemeyer found the hoop with her 3-point attempt. Ella Zierott added a free throw to tie the game at 24-24.
Zierott’s 3-pointer and a basket by Jayden Halferty kept Elmwood-Murdock within 35-29 with eight minutes to play. The Knights continued their perimeter attack in the fourth period. Zierott, Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm each sank 3-pointers to keep the team within striking distance.
Falls City Sacred Heart made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to remain ahead. Rachel Magdanz went 3-of-4 in the period and Erison Vonderschmidt and Lauren Malone combined for three crucial free throws.
Vonderschmidt led Falls City Sacred Heart with 15 points and Magdanz poured in 11 points. FCHS finished 15-of-23 at the foul line and Elmwood-Murdock went 2-of-4 in the game.
Bailey Frahm paced Elmwood-Murdock with 13 points, five rebounds and one assist. Lexi Bacon hauled in 12 rebounds and added two assists and one block, and Tatum Backemeyer generated five points and three rebounds for E-M.
Ella Zierott collected eight points, four assists, three rebounds and one pass deflection. Jayden Halferty posted five points and two boards and Sela Rikli had two rebounds and one assist. Laney Frahm chipped in nine points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Weeping Water today for a 5:30 p.m. game with the Indians. E-M will resume the season Jan. 12 with a trip to Lincoln Lutheran. The teams are scheduled to play at 6 p.m.
Falls City Sacred Heart 14 10 11 12 – 47
Elmwood-Murdock 8 16 5 11 – 40
Falls City Sacred Heart (47)
Magdanz 11, Eickhoff 4, Wertenberger 6, Littrel 4, Vonderschmidt 15, Keller 2, Witt 3, Malone 2, Simon 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (40)
Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 5-14 0-0 13, Halferty 2-6 0-0 5, Zierott 2-7 2-4 8, Bacon 0-6 0-0 0, L. Frahm 3-5 0-0 9, Backemeyer 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 14-44 2-4 47.