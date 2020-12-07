Elmwood-Murdock girls face Nebraska City Lourdes

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Lourdes slowed down Elmwood-Murdock’s offense just enough in the second half to walk away with a victory on Saturday.
NCL held the Knights to 15 second-half points in a 44-32 triumph. Nebraska City Lourdes athletes broke open a close game with their defensive work after the break. The team limited Elmwood-Murdock to five field goals in the third and fourth quarters.
E-M began to find its scoring rhythm in the second quarter. Bailey Frahm drained a 3-pointer and interior basket, and Ella Zierott knocked in a 3-pointer during the period. Lexi Bacon added a basket to keep the game tied at 17-17 at halftime.
The Knights (1-1) found additional scoring success early in the third quarter. Bacon produced five points in the period and Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm each chipped in two points. Their efforts kept E-M within 30-26 with eight minutes to play.
Nebraska City Lourdes (2-0) ran away after that. Sofia Fulton swished in a pair of 3-pointers and Brianna Fulton, Gina McGowen and Ella Welsh contributed baskets. Brianna Fulton also sank two free throws in the quarter to finish with a team-best 15 points.
Bacon helped Elmwood-Murdock with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Bailey Frahm collected seven points, six boards, three steals, two assists and one block, and Jayden Halferty posted four points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Backemeyer finished the game with six points, two rebounds and one block. Zierott tallied six points, two rebounds and one assist, and Laney Frahm ended the day with two points, one rebound and one pass deflection. Sela Rikli added two rebounds for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock will host Louisville Tuesday night. The Knights and Lions will square off in Murdock at 7:30 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 11 9 6 – 32
Nebraska City Lourdes 7 10 13 14 – 44
Elmwood-Murdock (32)
Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 3-9 0-0 7, Halferty 1-13 1-2 4, Zierott 2-3 0-0 6, Bacon 3-4 0-0 7, L. Frahm 0-1 2-2 2, Backemeyer 1-4 4-4 6, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-34 7-8 32.
Nebraska City Lourdes (44)
B. Fulton 15, Welsh 2, Ragland 0, Meyer 4, McGowen 8, S. Fulton 10, Bruggeman 0, Emma Heng 5, Elizabeth Heng 0, Madison 0.
