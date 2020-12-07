Elmwood-Murdock girls face Nebraska City Lourdes

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Lourdes slowed down Elmwood-Murdock’s offense just enough in the second half to walk away with a victory on Saturday.

NCL held the Knights to 15 second-half points in a 44-32 triumph. Nebraska City Lourdes athletes broke open a close game with their defensive work after the break. The team limited Elmwood-Murdock to five field goals in the third and fourth quarters.

E-M began to find its scoring rhythm in the second quarter. Bailey Frahm drained a 3-pointer and interior basket, and Ella Zierott knocked in a 3-pointer during the period. Lexi Bacon added a basket to keep the game tied at 17-17 at halftime.

The Knights (1-1) found additional scoring success early in the third quarter. Bacon produced five points in the period and Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm each chipped in two points. Their efforts kept E-M within 30-26 with eight minutes to play.

Nebraska City Lourdes (2-0) ran away after that. Sofia Fulton swished in a pair of 3-pointers and Brianna Fulton, Gina McGowen and Ella Welsh contributed baskets. Brianna Fulton also sank two free throws in the quarter to finish with a team-best 15 points.