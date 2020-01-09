FALLS CITY – The Elmwood-Murdock girls nearly penned a major comeback story against Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.
The Knights cut a large deficit to single digits before falling 45-40 in Falls City. Elmwood-Murdock found its scoring rhythm after trailing 20-8 at halftime. The team posted 32 points after the break to create a tight contest.
Falls City Sacred Heart (10-1) and Elmwood-Murdock (5-5) both began the game with patient offenses. E-M finished the first quarter with three points on free throws by Jayden Halferty and Sydney Anderson. Rachel Magdanz posted all five of the first-quarter points for FCSH.
The Irish created distance on the scoreboard with a 15-5 run in the second period. Magdanz and Ella Simon produced a large portion of the scoring damage with their perimeter work.
The Knights began to slice the deficit in the third quarter. Brenna Schmidt collected three baskets in the period and Halferty drained a pair of 3-pointers. Two free throws by Anderson helped the team get within 28-22 by the end of the stanza.
Baskets from Anderson, Schmidt and Lexi Bacon and two free throws from Halferty kept E-M’s hopes alive in the fourth quarter. Falls City Sacred Heart relied on free throws to preserve the victory. The Irish knocked down ten shots from the line in the final period. The team finished the game 13-of-18 from the stripe.
Elmwood-Murdock became just the second team to hold Falls City Sacred Heart to fewer than 50 points in a game this season. Nebraska City Lourdes accomplished the feat twice earlier this year.
Magdanz led the Irish with 17 points and Simon ended with 11 points. They combined for five 3-pointers during the evening.
Schmidt (12), Anderson (11) and Halferty (10) all scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Bacon posted five points and Lauren Justesen tallied two points.
Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to resume its season Saturday against Oakland-Craig. The teams will tip off at 2 p.m. in Murdock.
Elmwood-Murdock 3 5 14 18 – 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 5 15 8 17 – 45
Elmwood-Murdock (40)
Anderson 11, Florell 0, Justesen 2, Halferty 10, Schmidt 12, Frahm 0, Bacon 5, Vogler 0.
Falls City Sacred Heart (45)
Magdanz 17, M. Witt 6, Eickhoff 0, Bippes 2, Vanderschmidt 9, Wertenberger 0, Simon 11, D. Witt 0.