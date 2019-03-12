MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 9-14. Morgan Mills, Sydney Anderson, Bailey Frahm, Sydney Kunz, Kylee Synovec, Paetyn Florell, Katelyn Vogler, Lauren Justesen, Jayden Halferty, Norina Higuchi, Lexi Bacon, Nicole Wenzel and Brenna Schmidt appeared in varsity games for the Knights.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock scored 1,011 points this season and averaged 43.9 points per game. The team went 372-of-1,296 from the field (28.7 percent) and 166-of-339 from the free-throw line (48.9 percent). E-M finished 101-of-477 from the 3-point line (21.2 percent).
Elmwood-Murdock scored 218 points in the first quarter of games this season. The team posted 263 points in the second quarter, 258 in the third period and 291 in the fourth quarter. E-M also had eight points in overtime.
Justesen led the Knights with 270 points. She averaged 12.3 points per game and finished 96-of-245 from the field (39.2 percent). She went 71-of-116 from the free-throw line (61.2 percent).
Anderson ended the year with 164 points (7.7 ppg). She went 57-of-225 from the field (25.3 percent) and sank 23 shots from the 3-point arc.
Halferty collected 138 points and averaged 6.0 ppg. She went 51-of-172 from the field (29.7 percent) and made 16 3-pointers.
Schmidt finished the season with 95 points (4.3 ppg). She finished 42-of-130 from the floor (32.3 percent).
Kunz produced 89 points during the season (4.0 ppg). She went 29-of-127 from the field (22.9 percent) and drained a team-best 28 3-pointers.
Florell (73), Vogler (42), Frahm (40), Wenzel (38), Higuchi (22), Synovec (18), Bacon (15) and Mills (7) all added points for the Knights this winter.
Justesen (31), Kunz (22) and Anderson (21) led the team in assists. Schmidt (12), Halferty (11), Vogler (7), Wenzel (4), Frahm (3), Synovec (2), Florell (1) and Higuchi (1) added assists for the team.
Defense
Opponents scored 1,057 points this season and went 364-of-962 from the field (37.8 percent). Opponents finished 88-of-280 from 3-point range (31.4 percent) and 239-of-399 at the free-throw line (59.9 percent).
Elmwood-Murdock ended the year with 49 blocks. Schmidt generated 37 blocks in the paint for the Knights. Florell (4), Justesen (3), Wenzel (2), Vogler (2) and Synovec (1) added blocks during the year.
Anderson guided Elmwood-Murdock with 39 steals. Justesen made 35 steals and Halferty had 30 steals. Vogler (23), Kunz (21), Wenzel (15), Florell (11), Schmidt (10), Higuchi (9), Frahm (9), Synovec (5), Bacon (5) and Mills (2) all posted steals during the season.
Rebounding
Elmwood-Murdock hauled in 677 rebounds this season and averaged 29.4 boards per game. The Knights collected 283 offensive and 394 defensive rebounds. E-M outrebounded opponents 677-582 throughout the campaign.
Justesen led the team with 142 rebounds (66 offensive, 76 defensive). Schmidt hauled in 100 boards (42 offensive, 58 defensive), Florell grabbed 85 rebounds (31 offensive, 54 defensive) and Halferty made 72 rebounds (29 offensive, 43 defensive). Anderson chipped in 54 rebounds (24 offensive, 30 defensive).
Kunz (46), Vogler (40), Wenzel (35), Synovec (30), Bacon (25), Frahm (23), Higuchi (6) and Mills (5) added rebounds for the Knights.