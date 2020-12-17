Elmwood-Murdock girls square off with Clippers

MALCOLM – Malcolm kept the Elmwood-Murdock girls locked in icy shooting conditions Tuesday during a conference basketball matchup.

The Clippers held the Knights to single digits in all four quarters of a 32-20 triumph. Malcolm limited Elmwood-Murdock to four points in the first and fourth quarters and six points in each of the middle two periods.

The Clippers took control of the game in the second stanza. The team went on a 13-6 run to build a 21-10 halftime lead. Malcolm added ten points in the third quarter to maintain the double-digit edge.

Ella Zierott guided Elmwood-Murdock with eight points, three rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal. Lexi Bacon contributed one point, six rebounds, five pass deflections, one assist and one block, and Bailey Frahm tallied six points, four boards, one assist and one steal.

Sela Rikli generated two rebounds, two steals and one assist for the Knights, and Jayden Halferty gave the team four rebounds and one pass deflection. Tatum Backemeyer delivered three points, two rebounds and one steal, and Laney Frahm ended the night with two points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Seniors Ashlynn Sehi and Joslyn Small and sophomore Alyssa Fortik led Malcolm’s offense. They combined for 23 of the team’s 32 points.