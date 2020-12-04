Elmwood-Murdock girls start season with victory

YUTAN – Elmwood-Murdock employed a lockdown defense to leap past Yutan in the season opener Thursday night.

The Knights held Yutan to single-digit totals in all four quarters during a 35-20 victory. Elmwood-Murdock pocketed ten steals and kept Yutan from gaining many second-chance shots. E-M finished the game with 19 defensive rebounds.

Jayden Halferty and Lexi Bacon helped the Knights jump out to an early lead in the first quarter. Bacon produced a pair of baskets in the paint, and Halferty drained a 3-pointer and interior bucket to give E-M an 11-8 lead.

The Knights held Yutan to two points in the second quarter and entered halftime up 18-10. Bailey Frahm then helped the Knights fly away in the third quarter. She scored four baskets in a stretch that saw Elmwood-Murdock increase the gap to 32-14.

The Knights remained disciplined on the court while accomplishing their defensive feat. Officials called just nine personal fouls on E-M.

Frahm finished the matchup with 11 points, six steals, five rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections. Halferty collected ten points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Bacon pocketed eight points, five boards, two assists and one steal.