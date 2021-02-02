Elmwood-Murdock girls stop Raiders in tournament

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock staked a claim to a spot in the conference tournament semifinals Monday night with a golden effort against Mead.
The fourth-seeded Knights prospected a 50-29 victory over fifth-seeded Mead in the quarterfinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock will take on top-seeded Malcolm in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased with the team’s effort in front of a home crowd. Elmwood-Murdock shut down a Mead offense that had scored more than 40 points nine times this season. The Knights also went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line and scored 16 second-chance points.
“We talked about doing two things before tonight’s game,” Dwyer said. “The first was that we wanted to be a plus-10 in the offensive rebounding category, because we wanted to get as many shots up as we could. I don’t have the numbers right offhand, but I’m pretty sure we reached that goal tonight.
“The second thing was that we wanted to get to the free-throw line and make our free throws when we got there. If you do those two things you’re going to be successful a lot of the time, and the girls did a great job with that. I’m really happy with the way they played against a good team.”
Elmwood-Murdock (9-9) located a diamond-veined part of its offense on the glass. The Knights mined 17 offensive rebounds against the taller Raiders (10-8) during the game. Elmwood-Murdock athletes took advantage of many of those extra opportunities by either producing baskets or getting to the free-throw line.
The Knights dominated the opening half of the tournament game. E-M held Mead to four points in the first 11:31 and raced ahead 15-4. Laney Frahm dished an assist to Ella Zierott for a 3-pointer late in the first quarter, and Frahm’s lob assist to Sela Rikli in the paint closed out the opening period.
Zierott’s steal early in the second quarter led to a fast-break layup and free throw. Laney Frahm then sparked a 13-point outburst by Elmwood-Murdock with a 3-pointer. Jayden Halferty, Rikli and Bailey Frahm scored to give the Knights a 28-11 halftime lead.
E-M increased the gap to 36-14 before Mead tried to stage a comeback. The Raiders scored 11 points in the final 3:53 of the third period to come within 38-27.
Elmwood-Murdock regained control after that. The Knights limited Mead to just two made free throws in the fourth quarter. Bailey Frahm’s bounce-pass assist to Lexi Bacon for a basket made it 43-28, and layups by Tatum Backemeyer and Bacon sealed the game. Claire Ernst’s 3-pointer in the last minute created the final margin.
Zierott paced the Knights with 12 points, three rebounds and one block, and Halferty collected 11 points, five rebounds and one block. Bacon secured seven points, 12 rebounds and one steal, and Backemeyer ended the game with six points and four boards.
Rikli generated three points and six rebounds, Laney Frahm tallied three points and six assists and Bailey Frahm had five points, three boards and two assists. Ernst scored three points and Madie Justesen made one assist. Jacie Fleischman, Cassidy Callaway and Haylee Josoff each saw court time for the Knights.
Dwyer said the Knights were happy to remain in contention for a league tournament title.
“They’re excited,” Dwyer said. “It’s a big deal anytime you’re able to move on in a tournament, so to get to the semifinals is something they can feel good about. We’re going to prepare hard the next couple of days so we can play our best on Thursday.”
Mead 4 7 16 2 – 29
Elmwood-Murdock 12 16 10 12 – 50
Elmwood-Murdock (50)
Rikli 1-2 1-2 3, B. Frahm 1-6 2-3 5, Zierott 3-7 4-5 12, Halferty 3-13 2-2 11, Bacon 3-10 1-2 7, Backemeyer 3-5 0-0 6, L. Frahm 1-3 0-0 3, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 1-1 0-0 3, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 10-14 50.