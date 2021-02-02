Elmwood-Murdock girls stop Raiders in tournament

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock staked a claim to a spot in the conference tournament semifinals Monday night with a golden effort against Mead.

The fourth-seeded Knights prospected a 50-29 victory over fifth-seeded Mead in the quarterfinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock will take on top-seeded Malcolm in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.

E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased with the team’s effort in front of a home crowd. Elmwood-Murdock shut down a Mead offense that had scored more than 40 points nine times this season. The Knights also went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line and scored 16 second-chance points.

“We talked about doing two things before tonight’s game,” Dwyer said. “The first was that we wanted to be a plus-10 in the offensive rebounding category, because we wanted to get as many shots up as we could. I don’t have the numbers right offhand, but I’m pretty sure we reached that goal tonight.

“The second thing was that we wanted to get to the free-throw line and make our free throws when we got there. If you do those two things you’re going to be successful a lot of the time, and the girls did a great job with that. I’m really happy with the way they played against a good team.”