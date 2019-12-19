MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls gave Malcolm a large amount of problems for all four quarters Tuesday night.
The Clippers withstood those challenges to collect a conference victory in E-M’s gym.
Malcolm edged Elmwood-Murdock 51-42 in an East Central Nebraska Conference matchup. The Clippers used an 8-1 run in the third quarter to gain separation from the Knights. The team then made seven free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the contest.
Elmwood-Murdock (3-3) stayed close to Malcolm (4-1) throughout the first half. The team rallied from an early 18-12 deficit to get within 26-25 at halftime. Lauren Justesen scored eight points in the period for E-M and Brenna Schmidt and Lexi Bacon added baskets.
Bacon’s 12-foot jumper gave E-M a 25-23 lead late in the half. Diamond Sedlak put the Clippers back in front with a 3-pointer shortly before the break.
Malcolm’s lead swelled to 34-26 in the third quarter before Sydney Anderson helped the Knights close the gap. She drained a 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws for the team in the stanza. E-M came within 34-32 before Malcolm scored the next five points of the period.
Paetyn Florell’s short jumper moved E-M within 41-36 midway through the fourth quarter, and Bailey Frahm’s basket kept the score at 45-40. Malcolm then sealed the game at the foul line.
Joslyn Small and Alyssa Fortik both played key roles for the Clippers. Small drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and ended the game with 16 points. Fortik carried the team’s offense in the third quarter with seven points. She joined Small in double figures with 13 points during the night.
Justesen helped Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. Schmidt collected ten points, six boards and three assists, and Anderson tallied nine points, three steals, two rebounds and one block.
Bacon ended the evening with four points, three rebounds and one assist. Frahm scored four points and Florell had three points, one rebound and one assist. Katelyn Vogler made one assist and Ella Zierott saw court time for the team.
Malcolm 18 8 13 12 – 51
Elmwood-Murdock 12 13 7 10 – 42
Malcolm (51)
Fortik 13, Small 16, DeBaets 0, Sehi 9, Teut 2, Sedlak 9, Brown 0, Denton 0, Virus 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (42)
Anderson 9, Vogler 0, Justesen 12, Florell 3, Schmidt 10, Frahm 4, Bacon 4, Zierott 0.