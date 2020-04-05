Elmwood-Murdock girls unveil basketball stats

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 campaign 15-10. Sela Rikli, Sydney Anderson, Kylee Rieflin, Bailey Frahm, Claire Ernst, Lexi Bacon, Paetyn Florell, Katelyn Vogler, Lauren Justesen, Jayden Halferty, Ella Zierott and Brenna Schmidt appeared in varsity games for the Knights.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock scored 1,010 points and averaged 40.4 points per game. The Knights finished 380-of-1,016 from the field (37.4 percent) and 172-of-324 from the free-throw line (53.1 percent). E-M went 78-of-292 from 3-point range (26.7 percent).
Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock with 249 points. She finished 113-of-190 from the field (59.5 percent) and sank 22 free throws and one 3-pointer.
Anderson collected 203 points for the team. She went 66-of-241 from the floor (27.4 percent) and 21-of-101 from 3-point range (20.8 percent). She finished 50-of-99 from the free-throw line (50.5 percent).
Justesen generated 190 points during the season. She finished 64-of-159 from the field (40.3 percent) and led the squad by making 68.1 percent of her free throws (47-of-69). She finished 15-of-51 from 3-point range (29.4 percent).
Halferty compiled 140 points for the Knights. She went 47-of-129 from the floor (36.4 percent) and drained a team-best 29 3-pointers. She went 29-of-68 from beyond the arc (42.6 percent) and 17-of-26 from the free-throw line (65.4 percent).
Bacon (85), Florell (73), Frahm (46), Vogler (17), Zierott (3), Rieflin (2) and Rikli (2) added points for the squad during the season.
Elmwood-Murdock dished out 257 assists in 25 games. Justesen (58), Anderson (54), Halferty (38), Bacon (35), Schmidt (29), Frahm (17), Florell (14), Vogler (10), Rieflin (1) and Zierott (1) made assists.
Defense
The Knights produced 73 blocks during the winter. Schmidt led the defensive category with 54 blocks. Halferty (5), Anderson (3), Justesen (3), Florell (3), Bacon (2), Frahm (2) and Rieflin (1) added blocks.
Elmwood-Murdock ended the campaign with 164 steals. Anderson paced the team in the category with 44 steals. Justesen (28), Halferty (23), Bacon (21), Frahm (17), Florell (11), Schmidt (10), Vogler (8), Rikli (1) and Zierott (1) pocketed steals for the squad.
Elmwood-Murdock knocked away 169 passes on the court. Anderson (42), Justesen (27), Halferty (24), Florell (22), Bacon (19), Frahm (12), Schmidt (11), Vogler (9), Ernst (2) and Rikli (1) posted pass deflections.
Rebounding
E-M hauled in 764 rebounds and averaged 30.6 per game. The team collected 285 offensive and 479 defensive boards.
Schmidt paced the squad with 208 rebounds (97 offensive, 111 defensive). Justesen came down with 136 rebounds (44 offensive, 92 defensive) and Bacon collected 120 rebounds (62 offensive, 58 defensive). Florell chipped in 83 boards (25 offensive, 58 defensive) and Halferty had 69 rebounds (18 offensive, 51 defensive).
Anderson (67), Frahm (45), Vogler (26), Rieflin (6), Rikli (3) and Zierott (1) added rebounds for the Knights.
