Elmwood-Murdock girls unveil basketball stats

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 campaign 15-10. Sela Rikli, Sydney Anderson, Kylee Rieflin, Bailey Frahm, Claire Ernst, Lexi Bacon, Paetyn Florell, Katelyn Vogler, Lauren Justesen, Jayden Halferty, Ella Zierott and Brenna Schmidt appeared in varsity games for the Knights.

Offense

Elmwood-Murdock scored 1,010 points and averaged 40.4 points per game. The Knights finished 380-of-1,016 from the field (37.4 percent) and 172-of-324 from the free-throw line (53.1 percent). E-M went 78-of-292 from 3-point range (26.7 percent).

Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock with 249 points. She finished 113-of-190 from the field (59.5 percent) and sank 22 free throws and one 3-pointer.

Anderson collected 203 points for the team. She went 66-of-241 from the floor (27.4 percent) and 21-of-101 from 3-point range (20.8 percent). She finished 50-of-99 from the free-throw line (50.5 percent).

Justesen generated 190 points during the season. She finished 64-of-159 from the field (40.3 percent) and led the squad by making 68.1 percent of her free throws (47-of-69). She finished 15-of-51 from 3-point range (29.4 percent).