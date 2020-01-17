MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls used a fast start to finish their Tuesday night ballgame on the winning side against Lincoln Lutheran.
The Knights defeated LLHS 32-28 on their home court. Elmwood-Murdock overcame a scoreless second quarter to claim the matchup. The team won for the third time in its last five games.
Elmwood-Murdock (6-6) dominated the first eight minutes of action. The team used a series of early baskets from Lauren Justesen, Bailey Frahm and Sydney Anderson to take a 15-4 lead.
Elmwood-Murdock relied on its defense to keep Lincoln Lutheran (4-7) from taking advantage of a dry spell in the second quarter. The Knights held the Warriors to three points in the period to maintain a 15-7 halftime lead.
Baskets from Justesen, Lexi Bacon and Jayden Halferty helped Elmwood-Murdock keep a 25-15 lead with eight minutes left. Lincoln Lutheran cut the deficit to single digits in the final four minutes, but E-M held on for the victory. Justesen, Halferty and Paetyn Florell made shots down the stretch for the Knights.
Justesen guided Elmwood-Murdock with 11 points. Frahm scored four points and Anderson, Florell and Halferty all had four points. Bacon and Brenna Schmidt added two points apiece for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock had been scheduled to host Conestoga Friday night. The matchup was postponed due to winter weather. The schools will make up the game on Thursday, Jan. 23. The junior varsity contest will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity teams will play at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran 4 3 8 13 – 28
Elmwood-Murdock 15 0 10 7 – 32
Lincoln Lutheran (28)
Poppe 10, Bergt 2, Ernstmeyer 6, Kreizel 6, Steinhauser 1, Kile 3, Wachal 0, Young 1, Wohlgemuth 0, Bergt 0, Holle 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (32)
Anderson 4, Florell 4, Justesen 11, Halferty 4, Schmidt 2, Vogler 0, Bacon 2, Frahm 5.