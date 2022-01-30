Elmwood-Murdock girls win game over Panthers

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls entered Thursday night’s game eager to give their home fans plenty of chances to smile.

The Knights made that happen by dominating Palmyra from opening tip to final buzzer.

Elmwood-Murdock took down the Panthers 54-12 in a game that featured accurate shooting from the Knights. E-M athletes sank 42.6 percent of their field-goal attempts and made baskets from nearly every spot on the court. The team drained four 3-pointers and finished 16-of-34 from inside the arc.

Elmwood-Murdock (15-2) ran away from the Panthers (2-15) in the opening quarter. The team jumped out to a 19-3 lead after the first eight minutes. Palmyra came within 27-9 at halftime before E-M erased all doubt about the outcome. The team outscored PHS 13-1 in the third quarter and 14-2 in the fourth period.

The Knights gained the upper hand with their rebounding work during the evening. Elmwood-Murdock outrebounded Palmyra 44-19 and grabbed 17 offensive boards. The Knights scored 24 points in the paint and netted 15 points off PHS turnovers. Elmwood-Murdock collected 13 steals and committed just eight fouls in the game.

Brenna Schmidt, Bailey Frahm and Tatum Backemeyer each scored 12 points for Elmwood-Murdock. Schmidt chipped in nine rebounds, four blocks, two steals and four pass deflections, and Frahm collected four rebounds, three steals, two assists, three pass deflections and one block. Backemeyer generated five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one pass deflection.

Lexi Bacon helped the Knights with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Sela Rikli hauled in five rebounds and Jordan Vogler posted four rebounds and one pass deflection. Ella Zierott played a key role with three points, three rebounds, two steals, two pass deflections and one assist.

Laney Frahm contributed two points, three rebounds, four pass deflections and one assist. Madie Justesen provided three points and one rebound, Charley Hanes tallied one point and one rebound and Jacie Fleischman posted one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Isabelle Halferty and Ava Hohman each saw court time in the game.

Addie Boyte, Rylie Walter and Maddie Busch each scored three points for Palmyra. Boyte chipped in three rebounds and Busch had two boards, two assists and two steals.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Tuesday night in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Top-seeded E-M will host ninth-seeded Palmyra at 6 p.m. Palmyra stopped eighth-seeded Johnson County Central 49-41 in the first round on Saturday afternoon.

Palmyra 3 6 1 2 – 12

Elmwood-Murdock 19 8 13 14 – 54

Palmyra (12)

Ball 0-5 0-2 0, Havranek 0-3 0-0 0, Walter 1-5 0-0 3, Busch 1-6 0-0 3, Martin 0-5 0-0 0, Darrah 1-2 0-0 2, Boyte 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 1-4 1, Luff 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-35 1-6 12.

Elmwood-Murdock (54)

Rikli 0-2 0-0 0, B. Frahm 5-13 1-2 12, Zierott 1-1 0-2 3, Bacon 2-3 5-6 9, Schmidt 6-11 0-0 12, Backemeyer 4-8 2-5 12, L. Frahm 1-6 0-0 2, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Justesen 1-1 1-1 3, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 1-2 1, Halferty 0-0 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 10-18 54.

