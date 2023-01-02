Elmwood-Murdock girls win holiday tournament title

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes composed happy scores in the key of W this week at their holiday tournament.

The Knights claimed the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament title with winning efforts against Omaha Concordia and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. E-M dominated Omaha Concordia in the first round and stopped LV/SS in the championship game.

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Omaha Concordia 24

Defensive intensity helped the Knights deliver a winning outcome against Omaha Concordia on Wednesday. Elmwood-Murdock held OCHS to 14 points in the final three quarters. The team forced 28 turnovers and converted many of those giveaways into baskets on the other end.

“I was happy with how the girls played,” E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said. “Coming out of the break you have to count on your defense to carry you through, and the girls did a great job of that today. We forced a lot of turnovers and made it hard for them to get good shots, and I was really happy with the overall defensive energy. The girls showed a lot of discipline to do that without fouling too, so it was a really good effort all around.”

Dwyer said he was impressed with the team’s hustle throughout the game. One example came in the final ten seconds of the first half. Brooklyn Mans and Laney Frahm both flew to the ground to battle for a loose ball. E-M took over with five seconds left and went downcourt. Frahm found Mans open in the corner for a momentum-gaining 3-pointer.

“Our hustle plays made a big difference,” Dwyer said. “The one that pops in my head is we were diving on the floor for a loose ball and were able to force a turnover right before half, and then we go down and convert it into a three at the buzzer. You look at plays like that, and then you add in all of the offensive rebounds we were able to get with a lot of energy and heart, and it makes for a great day.”

Elmwood-Murdock (6-2) went ahead 7-2 before Omaha Concordia (1-5) began to rally. Amelia Dieckman collected a putback and Paige Gerhard made a pair of treys to give the Mustangs a 10-9 lead.

Elmwood-Murdock limited the Mustangs to two baskets in the second quarter to create a 27-14 advantage. Frahm, Mans, Tatum Backemeyer, Brooke Goudie and Madie Justesen all scored points to help the team build the lead. Frahm dished out assists to Justesen and Mans on the final two baskets.

The Knights overwhelmed Omaha Concordia in the second half. E-M athletes scored on 15 of their first 18 trips to swell the gap to 58-22. Ella Zierott made a nice wraparound assist to Goudie to boost the lead to 37-14, and Frahm returned the favor to her with a sharp assist on Zierott’s 3-pointer. Backemeyer added six points early in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Frahm finished the day with 13 points, six steals, five assists and two rebounds. Goudie contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals on the court, and Tatum Backemeyer generated 14 points, five boards, four steals and one assist.

Jordan Vogler helped the Knights with two points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ella Zierott posted six points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Mans ended the game with seven points, two assists and two rebounds.

Justesen produced four points, three rebounds and one steal, Annie Backemeyer hauled in three rebounds and Ava Hohman collected two points, one steal and one rebound. Zoe Zierott pocketed two rebounds and Charley Hanes grabbed one rebound.

Omaha Concordia 10 4 2 8 – 24

Elmwood-Murdock 9 18 21 12 – 60

Elmwood-Murdock (60)

T. Backemeyer 5-16 4-4 14, Frahm 5-10 3-4 13, E. Zierott 2-6 1-2 6, Vogler 0-4 2-5 2, Goudie 5-8 2-4 12, A. Backemeyer 0-3 0-0 0, Justesen 2-4 0-0 4, Mans 3-6 0-2 7, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Hohman 1-1 0-1 2, Z. Zierott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-22 60.

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28

The Knights claimed Thursday afternoon’s game with a similar defensive effort. Elmwood-Murdock forced 23 turnovers and collected points on many of the extra scoring chances.

Baskets from Grace Schlueter, Cadynce Stockamp and Elli Christianson gave LV/SS a 10-9 lead after the first quarter. The Knights limited the Raiders to just two free throws in the second period to go ahead 19-12. Ella Zierott sank a 3-pointer and Annie Backemeyer and Frahm each made baskets in the stanza.

E-M kept the scoring momentum with 14 points in the third quarter. Tatum Backemeyer, Frahm, Mans and Goudie sank shots to help the Knights create a 33-22 gap. E-M maintained the lead in the final eight minutes to win the tournament title.

Tatum Backemeyer guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 12 points. Frahm collected seven points, Goudie had six points and Zierott and Mans each scored five points. Annie Backemeyer chipped in two points for the team.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10 2 10 6 – 28

Elmwood-Murdock 9 10 14 4 – 37

Elmwood-Murdock (37)

T. Backemeyer 12, Frahm 7, Zierott 5, Vogler 0, Goudie 6, A. Backemeyer 2, Mans 5, Justesen 0.

Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament Results

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Omaha Concordia 24

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37

Thursday, Dec. 29

Third place: Omaha Concordia 46, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

First place: Elmwood-Murdock 37, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28