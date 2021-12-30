Elmwood-Murdock girls win tournament championship

OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock athletes opened a winning Christmas present this week with their work at Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The E-M girls claimed the tournament title at the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Holiday Invite. The Knights (9-0) remained undefeated with double-digit victories over Omaha Concordia and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30

Elmwood-Murdock responded to an early burst of energy from Omaha Concordia on Tuesday afternoon. Paige Gerhard, Kaylie Crom and Ella Hess helped the Mustangs take a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Gerhard sank a pair of 3-pointers, Crom made two interior shots and Hess added one trey for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock seized control of the game after that. Ella Zierott splashed home two 3-pointers and Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon scored points during a 15-4 run in the second quarter.

Bacon and Jordan Vogler each played key roles in the team’s offense in the second half. They combined for nine points in the third quarter and eight points in the final period. Elmwood-Murdock outscored the Mustangs 17-10 in the third stanza and held Omaha Concordia to three points in the last eight minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock displayed a balanced attack in all areas of the game. Eight players scored between three and 11 points and the Knights made 37 percent of their field-goal attempts. Eight players hauled in at least one rebound, six Knights made assists and five athletes pocketed steals.

Bacon helped the squad with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one pass deflection. Backemeyer took one charge and finished with seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and one pass deflection. Vogler generated seven points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Zierott gave the team eight points, five boards, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections.

Bailey Frahm collected eight points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections. Rikli produced five points, three rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection, and Laney Frahm delivered three points, one rebound and one pass deflection. Brenna Schmidt chipped in four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection.

Claire Ernst, Cassidy Callaway, Madie Justesen and Jacie Fleischman saw court time for the team. Omaha Concordia (4-5) finished third in the tournament with a 36-20 victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Wednesday.

Elmwood-Murdock 9 15 17 12 – 53

Omaha Concordia 13 4 10 3 – 30

Elmwood-Murdock (53)

Rikli 1-4 3-4 5, B. Frahm 4-12 0-1 8, Zierott 3-6 0-0 8, Bacon 3-6 5-7 11, Schmidt 2-6 0-0 4, Backemeyer 2-7 2-2 7, L. Frahm 1-6 0-0 3, Vogler 3-4 1-4 7, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-18 53.

Omaha Concordia (30)

Hess 6, Meyer 3, Gerhard 11, Crom 6, Reelfs 0, Matthew 0, Schmidt 3, Prauner 0, Thompson 0, Diekman 1, Domsch 0, Beck 0.

Elmwood-Murdock 53, LV/SS 27

The Knights matched their point total from the previous day with a big victory Wednesday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock became the first team to hold Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-5) under the 30-point plateau this season.

The Knights stamped their mark on the game in the first quarter. Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm and Schmidt put the basketball in the hoop during a 16-4 run. The team went ahead 28-14 at halftime and ran away with a 15-6 scoring spree in the third quarter.

Bailey Frahm and Schmidt each scored 13 points in the game. Frahm delivered a team-best six assists and added four steals, three rebounds and two pass deflections. Schmidt poured in five rebounds, one block and one pass deflection in the paint.

Bacon contributed nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Backemeyer gave the team eight points, two boards, two assists and three steals, and Laney Frahm ended the day with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one pass deflection.

Zierott collected four rebounds and two assists and Rikli secured two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Vogler pitched in one point, three rebounds and one pass deflection, Callaway scored two points and Fleischman made two pass deflections. Ernst and Justesen each gave the team defensive minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Falls City Sacred Heart for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday, Jan. 4. The team will host Weeping Water at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, before playing North Central at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. The North Central game will take place at Columbus High School.

Elmwood-Murdock 16 12 15 10 – 53

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4 10 6 7 – 27

Elmwood-Murdock (53)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 5-12 0-0 13, Zierott 0-4 0-0 0, Bacon 3-10 3-5 9, Schmidt 5-9 3-3 13, Backemeyer 3-6 0-0 8, L. Frahm 3-7 0-0 7, Vogler 0-3 1-4 1, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 1-1 0-0 2, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 7-12 53.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (27)

Christianson 2, Schlueter 10, S. Vacha 2, Stockamp 4, Stout 2, N. Vacha 5, Hansen 0, Isaac 2, Jay 0.

