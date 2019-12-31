HOOPER – The Elmwood-Murdock girls generated an electric finish to 2019 this past weekend by lighting up the scoreboard in a holiday tournament.
The Knights claimed the Logan View Holiday Tournament championship with a pair of victories. Elmwood-Murdock dominated Fort Calhoun on Saturday and took down Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Monday afternoon. The Knights improved their season mark to 5-4.
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Fort Calhoun 26
Elmwood-Murdock earned a chance to play for the championship with a big performance in the first round. The Knights erupted for 39 points in the first half and added 17 more in the third quarter.
Sydney Anderson and Lauren Justesen helped the team storm out to a 16-3 lead in the first five minutes. Anderson drained three field goals and Justesen knocked down a 3-pointer and two interior shots against Fort Calhoun (1-6).
Paetyn Florell’s short jumper late in the first quarter padded the lead to 21-8, and a pair of free throws from Lexi Bacon created a 33-11 gap in the second quarter. A pair of interior baskets from Brenna Schmidt expanded E-M’s lead to 39-11 at the break.
The Knights erased any notion of a Fort Calhoun comeback early in the third quarter. Anderson, Schmidt, Florell and Justesen all scored to boost the lead to 52-13.
Anderson guided E-M’s offense with 21 points. She drained a trio of 3-pointers during the afternoon and went 4-of-6 from the foul line.
Justesen generated 15 points and Schmidt joined the double-digit club with ten points. Bacon scored five points, Florell had four points and Ella Zierott and Jayden Halferty each had three points. Katelyn Vogler and Bailey Frahm both added two points for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock 21 18 17 6 – 62
Fort Calhoun 8 3 5 9 – 26
Elmwood-Murdock (62)
Anderson 21, Florell 4, Halferty 3, Justesen 15, Schmidt 10, Frahm 2, Bacon 5, Vogler 2, Zierott 3, Rikli 0, Rieflin 0.
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Monday’s championship game remained close throughout the first half. Elmwood-Murdock went ahead 9-7 after one quarter and stayed in front 21-19 at the break.
The Knights raced past the Raiders (4-4) after that. Halferty and Florell both drained 3-pointers early in the third quarter and a basket from Justesen gave E-M a 29-19 lead. Schmidt’s shot in the lane made the gap 38-23 early in the fourth quarter.
Halferty (13), Schmidt (11) and Justesen (10) all scored in double figures. Anderson pocketed eight points, Bacon had six points and Frahm tacked on one point.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 7 12 4 4 – 27
Elmwood-Murdock 9 12 15 13 – 49
Elmwood-Murdock (49)
Anderson 8, Florell 0, Justesen 10, Halferty 13, Schmidt 11, Frahm 1, Bacon 6, Rikli 0, Zierott 0, Ernst 0.