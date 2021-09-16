Elmwood-Murdock golfers compete in Bennington Invite

BLAIR – Elmwood-Murdock golfers journeyed to Blair on Tuesday morning for action in the Bennington Invite.

Athletes from 12 schools competed at River Wilds Golf Club during the morning and early afternoon. The 18-hole tournament moved from Omaha to Blair due to unsuitable course conditions at the original site.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights overcame a difficult layout at River Wilds. Madi Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with a round of 128, and Elly West and Ella Zierott both posted the top scores of their careers.

“This course presented many penalty areas and undulating greens,” Backemeyer said. “Elly and Ella still managed career bests.”

Lambert fired a 56 on the front nine and a 72 on the back nine to post her team-best score. West collected a round of 136 and Zierott gave the Knights a 137. Claire Ernst finished with a round of 145 and Jacie Fleischman posted a 155.

Elkhorn South ran away with the team title with a 369. Elkhorn South’s Alexa Eddie earned medalist honors with a round of 89. EKS teammates Michaela Gommermann and Annika Gommermann were right behind her with rounds of 92.

Team Results