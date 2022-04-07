Elmwood-Murdock golfers compile rounds at Friend

FRIEND – Elmwood-Murdock golfers overcame strong winds to capture awards in the Roy Horner Invite at Friend Country Club on Wednesday.

The Knights captured fourth place in team standings with a total of 405. Golfers from 12 schools battled winds that gusted above 45 miles per hour during the day. Colder-than-average temperatures also impacted rounds at the 18-hole tournament.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the way the Knights adjusted to their surroundings. Nate Lockman and Easton Miller each secured medals and Nate Rust, Jeston Junker and Drake Clements helped the team on the course.

“The boys endured extremely difficult weather conditions with high winds and cold temperatures to finish fourth,” Backemeyer said.

Lockman guided the Knights with a fifth-place round of 87. He fired a 42 on the front nine and notched a 45 on the back nine.

Miller captured a medal with a 13th-place score of 99. He posted a 53 on the front nine and moved up the leaderboard with a 46 on the back nine.

Rust tied for 25th with a 108, Junker finished 28th with a round of 111 and Clements tied for 44th with a round of 131. Several athletes in the top 15 spots had identical totals, but tournament officials broke those ties with scorecard criteria for their medals.

Thayer Central’s Zach Vandervoort dominated the individual race with a 73. He finished 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central. Milford earned the team title with a score of 378.

Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to resume the season Wednesday, April 13, with a trip to the Milford Invite. Action will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Thornridge Golf Course.

Team Results

Milford 378, Thayer Central 396, Hastings St. Cecilia 401, Elmwood-Murdock 405, Friend 408, Heartland 410, Southern 423, Fillmore Central 424, Shelby-Rising City 499, Deshler, Exeter-Milligan, Johnson County Central no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Zach Vandervoort (TCN) 36-37 73, 2) Alex Schademann (FIL) 42-44 86, 3) Cole Toovey (MIL) 42-44 86, 4) Colton Hauder (MIL) 42-45 87, 5) Nate Lockman (EM) 42-45 87, 6) Jacob Klooz (FRI) 45-46 91, 7) Luke Landgren (HSC) 48-46 94, 8) Graham Daly (HSC) 46-49 95, 9) Ethan Bright (HSC) 48-48 96, 10) Carter Milton (EXM) 50-48 98, 11) Grant Brigham (SRC) 53-45 98, 12) Jacob Regier (HRT) 50-48 98, 13) Easton Miller (EM) 53-46 99, 14) Creighton Friesen (HRT) 49-50 99, 15) Gunner Mumford (TCN) 47-53 100

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 42-45 87 (5th), Easton Miller 53-46 99 (13th), Nate Rust 52-56 108 (tied 25th), Jeston Junker 58-53 111 (28th), Drake Clements 62-69 131 (tied 44th). Team score 405.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.