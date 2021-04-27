 Skip to main content
Elmwood-Murdock golfers face three opponents
Elmwood-Murdock boys golf

EAGLE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers gained experience on a challenging course Monday afternoon during a quadrangular in Eagle.

The Knights traveled to Woodland Hills Golf Course for a matchup with Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the trip was valuable for the team in several ways. In addition to learning how to play in warmer weather, it also gave the Knights a scouting report on the Woodland Hills layout.

“Finally a nice warm day for us to get experience at Woodland Hills,” Backemeyer said. “(This was) good preparation for the Palmyra Invitational on Wednesday.”

Elmwood-Murdock placed third in the varsity event with a team score of 207. Nate Lockman led the Knights with a 48 and Gus Pope fired a 51. Devin Mather (52), Easton Miller (56) and Jeston Junker (60) rounded out the varsity total. Sam Clements tallied a 58 in the junior varsity contest.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Max Bartels earned medalist honors in the varsity quadrangular with a 42. Lincoln Lutheran’s Ethan Ringler won the junior varsity title with an identical score of 42.

Varsity Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 175, Lincoln Christian 186, Elmwood-Murdock 207, Palmyra 242

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Devin Mather 52, Nate Lockman 48, Gus Pope 51, Easton Miller 56, Jeston Junker 60

Junior Varsity Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 191, Lincoln Christian 210, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra no team scores

Elmwood-Murdock JV Results

Sam Clements 58

